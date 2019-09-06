Proxima Capital Management Has Decreased Its Ambac Finl Group (AMBC) Holding by $356,022; Kohls (Put) (KSS) Holding Increased by Apollo Management Holdings Lp

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased its stake in Kohls Corp (Put) (KSS) by 539.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp bought 755,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 895,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.55 million, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Kohls Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.82B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $48.25. About 4.68M shares traded or 8.62% up from the average. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s and Kohl’s May Be Bargains Amid Retail Roller Coaster — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP QTRLY SHR $0.45; 14/03/2018 – Kohl’s Announces Enterprise-Wide Commitment to Cloud Computing; 26/04/2018 – Julius Baer’s David Kohl Says Europe Is Becoming ‘More and More Healthy’ (Video); 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Earnings: Riding Momentum Into Earnings? — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Kevin Mansell, the outgoing chairman, president and CEO of Kohl’s, to discuss the retailer’s partnership with Amazon and the latest quarter; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.05 TO $5.50; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Reports Financial Results; 06/04/2018 – Virginia Court Limits Addback Exception in ‘Kohl’s’ Reissued Decision; 23/03/2018 – KOHL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) by 14.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc analyzed 19,779 shares as the company's stock declined 1.62% . The hedge fund held 118,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, down from 137,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ambac Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $858.64 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.85. About 209,286 shares traded. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 8.44% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (NYSE:BPL) by 728,600 shares to 126,000 shares, valued at $4.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 375,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,000 shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Emissions Soluts In (ADES).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Svcs owns 0.12% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 1.72M shares. 200 are held by Valley National Advisers. Connecticut-based Paloma Partners has invested 0.07% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). 320,477 were reported by Natixis. Amer Century Inc has invested 0.07% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Synovus invested in 0% or 800 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 656,543 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). First Mercantile Tru Company reported 1,370 shares. Thompson Invest Mgmt holds 0.05% or 3,471 shares in its portfolio. Butensky And Cohen Financial Security reported 1.47% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Bbva Compass Bancshares holds 3,028 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 0.01% or 74,100 shares.