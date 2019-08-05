Proxima Capital Management Has Boosted Stake in Newell Brands (NWL); Hollyfrontier (HFC) Holder Origin Asset Management Llp Has Cut Its Stake by $573,300 as Share Value Rose

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 38,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The hedge fund held 372,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, up from 333,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.16. About 4.77M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Job growth seen improving along with profit at Alibaba; 19/03/2018 – Carl Icahn gets 4 board seats at Newell Brands; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Former Newell director may bid for the company’s brands; 19/03/2018 – Newell Strikes Deal With Icahn to Fend Off Other Activists; 07/04/2018 – Josh Kosman: Newell Brands starts auctioning assets ahead of investor face-off: sources. First for for sale is Waddington.…; 16/03/2018 – Icahn, with 6 percent of Newell Brands shares, hasn’t decided which side he’s on; 13/04/2018 – Newell’s Waddington Is Said to Draw Bidders Including Novolex; 11/04/2018 – Starboard Files Definitive Proxy Materials to Elect Four Highly Qualified Director Nominees to the Newell Board of Directors at the Upcoming 2018 Annual Meeting; 02/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS TO NOMINATE DAVID ATCHISON TO BOARD; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Foresees $2.3 Billion In Proceeds From Sale Of Package-making Business — MarketWatch

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 9.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 11,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 114,700 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65 million, down from 126,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.23% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $48.46. About 1.36 million shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q EBITDA $487.6M; 07/03/2018 U.S. refinery workers head to Washington to urge biofuels reform; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 38C; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Net $268.1M; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q EPS $1.50; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 29/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Motiva Port Arthur refinery shutting reformer; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: In the Process of Determining the Scope of the Damage Resulting From the Fire; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS -SOURCES, FILINGS

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $90.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Sr Invt Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) by 100,096 shares to 153,000 shares, valued at $834,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Commercial Bank invested in 0.01% or 117,950 shares. Franklin Resources Incorporated invested 0.11% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 259,990 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp has invested 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Edgestream Prtn Lp has invested 0.4% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). First Manhattan holds 925,092 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 11,349 shares. Alpine Woods Invsts invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Malaga Cove Cap Limited Co invested 0.49% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Motco accumulated 1,939 shares or 0% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 714,928 shares. Calamos Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 224,501 shares. Buckhead Mngmt Limited reported 363,262 shares or 1.74% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsrs holds 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) or 19,670 shares.

