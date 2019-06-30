Proxima Capital Management Has Boosted Newell Brands (NWL) Position by $577,500; Share Value Declined; Shell Asset Management Co Lifted Encana (ECA) Stake by $331,730

Shell Asset Management Co increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 57.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co bought 47,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 129,337 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $937,000, up from 81,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.13. About 17.14M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Upgrade Reflects Rising Production From Montney and Permian, Which Will Support Credit Metrics; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 38,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 372,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, up from 333,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $15.42. About 6.96 million shares traded or 24.22% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 09/03/2018 – STARBOARD REITERATES NWL DISAPPROVAL,CITES DIRECTOR RESIGNATION; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – TRANSFORMATION PLAN WILL RESULT IN 55% REDUCTION IN DISTRIBUTION CENTERS; 11/04/2018 – NWL: STARBOARD COULD HAVE REACHED OUT TO MGMT TO ASK QUESTIONS; 19/03/2018 – Carl Icahn gets four board seats at Newell Brands; 07/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEWELL BRANDS IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 27/03/2018 – NEWELL – NEW BOARD COMMITTED TO REALIZING REPORTED OPER INCOME IMPROVEMENTS OF AT LEAST $800 MLN OVER NEXT 3 YEARS, INCLUDING MINIMUM OF $300 MLN IN 2018; 08/03/2018 – Newell Brands Sees Fifth Director Resign Amid Starboard Fight; 16/03/2018 – CARL ICAHN – NOT DETERMINED WHETHER TO SUPPORT NEWELL BRANDS MANAGEMENT OR STARBOARD; 02/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS TO NOMINATE DAVID ATCHISON TO BOARD; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Emerson Electric, Exits Newell Brands: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,181 were reported by Synovus Fin. Advsr Asset Mngmt holds 41,626 shares. Johnson Financial Grp Incorporated owns 132 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 292,619 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board holds 32,470 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Cwm Lc reported 289 shares. Nomura Asset Communication Ltd has 0.08% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). France-based Fund Management Sa has invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Atria Invests Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 13,338 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0% or 13,281 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt reported 48,911 shares. 183,663 are owned by Td Asset. has invested 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Banque Pictet Cie Sa invested in 0.02% or 63,410 shares.

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $90.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perspecta Inc by 20,201 shares to 199,499 shares, valued at $4.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) by 68,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 531,400 shares, and cut its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP).