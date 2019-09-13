Proxima Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position in Olin (OLN) by $357,000 as Valuation Declined; General Motors Company (GM) Holder Ar Asset Management Lowered Its Stake as Share Value Rose

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 282,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18 million, up from 265,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.95. About 178,082 shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 14/05/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Announces a $500 M Shr Buyback Authorization; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp 1Q EPS 12c; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $240.3M, EST. $244.4M; 23/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at UBS Mini Conference May 21; 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Olin at Vertical Research Partners Materials Conference Jun 14; 08/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces New Lead Director; 08/05/2018 – Olin Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16

Ar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in General Motors Company (GM) by 18.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc sold 25,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 115,610 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.45M, down from 141,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Motors Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $39.21. About 474,958 shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 28/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: GM Korea to ask GM to roll over debt, cut interest rate; 27/03/2018 – IDBI BANK CLARIFICATION ON REPORT OF ARREST OF EX-GM FOR FRAUD; 20/04/2018 – GM Korea Board to Vote on Filing for Receivership as Talks Fail; 16/04/2018 – LYSOGENE SA LYS.PA – LYS-GM101 IND-ENABLING PRECLINICAL STUDY PROGRAM IN GM: INTENDS TO REPORT LONG-TERM RESULTS IN H2 OF 2018; 16/05/2018 – JIANGSU HUIFEN-A DEPUTY GM ARRESTED ON ENVIRONMENTAL VIOLATIONS; 16/04/2018 – GM bans business trips to South Korea amid labor discord; 15/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – ROOF MODULE PRODUCTION HAS BEGUN; PRODUCTION OF FOURTH GENERATION CRUISE AV EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN 2019; 31/05/2018 – GM WILL ALSO INVEST $1.1B IN GM CRUISE UNIT; 24/05/2018 – Jabra names Kelly Nagel GM for Jabra North America (NA); 02/04/2018 – GM Korea says March sales slump 19 pct from year earlier

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What To Know About The UAW Strike Possibility At The Big 3 Automakers – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “VIDEO: Costco Stock Looks Enticing – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Trump forces automakers to walk a fine line on fuel economy rules as Ford gets hammered – CNBC” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Fordâ€™s Dividend Still Looks Safe After Moodyâ€™s Downgrade to Junk – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GM reduces workforce in Thailand – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.70B for 5.19 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold GM shares while 269 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 10.58% less from 1.16 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 107,400 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. 61,366 were accumulated by Nordea Mgmt. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communications has invested 0.02% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Blb&B Advisors Ltd Com holds 46,709 shares. Louisiana-based Waters Parkerson And Co Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Company owns 2,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 5.93M shares stake. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated accumulated 116 shares or 0% of the stock. Mcmillion Cap Mngmt accumulated 0% or 238 shares. Olstein Capital Mngmt Lp invested 1.04% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Ami Invest Mngmt has invested 0.58% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Jane Street Group Lc owns 178,082 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Kbc Nv owns 222,735 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.24% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $74.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perspecta Inc by 49,499 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $3.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 38,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,000 shares, and cut its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $716,852 activity. 10,000 shares valued at $178,490 were bought by BUNCH C ROBERT on Wednesday, August 7. $4,479 worth of stock was bought by Shipp Earl L on Tuesday, August 6. 5,000 Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) shares with value of $85,000 were bought by Smith Vince J. Another trade for 230 shares valued at $4,077 was made by VERMILLION TERESA M on Friday, August 9. 2,000 shares valued at $33,374 were bought by Alderman Heidi S on Wednesday, August 21.

More notable recent Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Fundamentals Make Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) Goes Ex-Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Olin Corporation (OLN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Olin Corporation’s (NYSE:OLN) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Mid-Cap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold OLN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 145.07 million shares or 1.97% less from 147.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Financial Advsr has 0% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 15,256 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.05% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 124,102 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc holds 0% or 11,642 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.01% or 29,051 shares. Us Bancshares De reported 12,983 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo Inc reported 0.82% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). New York-based Goldman Sachs Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Parametric Port Associate Lc has invested 0.01% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Mason Street Advisors Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 87,873 shares. 3,186 were reported by Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Ls Inv Advsrs Lc has 0.01% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 8,244 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De has 0% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 839,852 shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Limited Liability has 0% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 159 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 184,253 shares.