Proxima Capital Management Has Boosted Its Newell Brands (NWL) Position by $577,500; Share Price Declined; As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Share Price Rose, Advisory Research Decreased by $3.10 Million Its Holding

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 38,500 shares as the company's stock declined 1.11% . The hedge fund held 372,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, up from 333,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $16.1. About 1.06M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees 45% Reduction in Brands, 39% Reduction in Number of Employees; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.65 TO $2.85; 19/03/2018 – Carl Icahn gets 4 board seats at Newell Brands; 12/03/2018 – Hare, Wynn, Newell & Newton, LLP: Syngenta Corn Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Settles for $1.51 Billion; 16/03/2018 – Icahn Has 6.9% Newell Stake; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS – FALL IN QTRLY NET SALES PRIMARILY REFLECTS BUSINESS DISRUPTION TO BABY BUSINESS FROM TOYS 'R' US REORGANIZATION, SUBSEQUENT LIQUIDATION; 17/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, MICHAEL B. POLK APPOINTED PRESIDENT; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Core Equity Adds CSRA, Exits Newell Brands; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ACCELERATED TRANSFORMATION PLAN WILL RESULT IN 39% REDUCTION IN NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES; 27/03/2018 – Newell Brands: New Board Focused on Acclerated Transformation Plan, Reigniting Core Business Performance

Advisory Research Inc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Incorporated (LNG) by 10.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc analyzed 45,570 shares as the company's stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 398,105 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.21 million, down from 443,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $15.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $60.93. About 882,980 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News; 27/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners, $L.P., LNG: Fire reported yesterday at Sabine Pass #LNG, acc to local fire officials. @Cheniere handled with internal staff – no word yet on extent of damage. Alert updated on @ICIS_energy LNG Edge. – ! $L; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE STRUCTURED AS A MERGER OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CHENIERE; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston's Athleticism, Philanthropy; 24/04/2018 – Cheniere Louisiana Sabine Pass LNG output unaffected by tank shutdowns; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – CONTINUE TO SEE "SIGNIFICANT" TAILWINDS IN GLOBAL LNG MARKET; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE EXPECTS `GOOD' 2019 AMID OTHER U.S. PROJECTS DELAYS; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE ON 3 LNG TRAINS UNDER CONSTRUCTION; 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 25/05/2018 – CHENIERE FILES PROSPECTUS FOR SALE OF 10.3M SHRS BY HOLDERS; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO GIVE FINAL CORPUS CHRISTI 3 OK IN NEXT FEW WEEKS

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Newell Brands +9% after profit beat – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “60 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Newell’s (NWL) Transformation Plan Offset Sales Woes? – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Time To Buy Newell Brands – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

