Proxima Capital Management Decreased Its Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Position by $1.96 Million; Share Price Rose; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Ariel Investments Upped Holding

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 18.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 93,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The hedge fund held 402,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.80M, down from 495,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $21.96. About 647,685 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 04/05/2018 – Utz auction advances, draws Campbell look; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $250M-$360M; 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 24/04/2018 – Alba Botanica® Do Good, Do Beautiful Grant Program Announces Winners; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hain Celestial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIN); 26/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 10 Days

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 56,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 950,255 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $132.35 million, up from 893,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $130.78. About 5.37M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99 billion and $7.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telenav Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) by 1.23M shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $10.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $193.06 million activity. Shares for $49.19 million were bought by Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. Nuveen Asset Management Lc holds 2.33M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv holds 0.01% or 659,370 shares in its portfolio.

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $74.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 205,000 shares to 685,000 shares, valued at $6.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.11 EPS, up 22.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.09 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $11.47 million for 49.91 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.62% negative EPS growth.