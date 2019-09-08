Proxima Capital Management Decreased Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Holding by $3.56 Million; Lakewood Capital Management LP Lifted Facebook (FB) Stake by $2.49 Million

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 23.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 154,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The hedge fund held 495,142 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.45M, down from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.62. About 601,881 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL BOOSTED APOG, BHE, HAIN IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING HAIN PURE PROTEIN; 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Group Dinner Hosted By Stuart Frankel Today; 04/05/2018 – Utz auction advances, draws Campbell look; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 47C; 08/05/2018 – Hain is currently selling its protein business

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 532,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.68M, up from 517,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/05/2018 – Facebook, Aiming for Transparency, Details Removal of Posts and Fake Accounts; 09/04/2018 – CEO Zuckerberg says Facebook could have done more to prevent misuse; 13/04/2018 – Thirty-two U.S. embassy workers in Cambodia fired over alleged sharing of pornography; 23/03/2018 – Facebook Comes Under Siege — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – Sri Lanka — Facebook must meet its own standards; 06/04/2018 – Ann Winblad: Facebook opt-out button for data may be an unsustainable model; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK’S SYSTEM TO CONNECT WITH OTHER APPS WAS DESIGNED ‘IN A WAY THAT WASN’T GOOD’; 05/04/2018 – Canada, B.C. launch joint investigation of Facebook, AggregatelQ; 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting; 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS IN 2013, A CAMBRIDGE UNIVERSITY RESEARCHER ALEKSANDR KOGAN CREATED A PERSONALITY QUIZ APP

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.11 EPS, up 22.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.09 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $11.06M for 44.59 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.62% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Hain Celestial Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Date and Conference Call – StreetInsider.com” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Project Terra to Aid Hain Celestial, Drab FY19 View Hurts – Nasdaq” published on April 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Bunge, Hain Celestial And More – Yahoo Finance” on May 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hain Celestial Group Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for HAIN – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Hain Celestial’s Strategic Efforts Lead to a Turnaround? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 28, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bank invested in 344 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 58,306 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has 0.52% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Broadview Ltd Liability Company reported 167,625 shares stake. 50,616 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. The Ohio-based Mai Cap Mngmt has invested 0.01% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 101,216 shares. Lumina Fund Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 20,000 shares. Eaton Vance Management accumulated 0% or 17,355 shares. First Personal Service holds 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 200 shares. Greenwood Capital Assoc Ltd Co stated it has 10,905 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Raymond James & Assocs owns 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 55,860 shares. Carroll Financial Assocs owns 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 1,184 shares. 12,150 were accumulated by Tocqueville Asset Management Lp. Eqis Capital Mgmt Inc owns 0.02% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 13,069 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMD, BAC, FB, GE, DE – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook consolidation may make breakup harder – FTC – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Regulatory Scrutiny May Affect Facebook Stock Price – Investorplace.com” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

