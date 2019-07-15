Proxima Capital Management Cut Position in Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) by $3.56 Million; Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Raised Kellogg Company (K) Stake by $2.28 Million as Valuation Rose

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 23.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 154,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 37.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 495,142 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.45 million, down from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21.41. About 636,719 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 9.63% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING HAIN PURE PROTEIN; 08/05/2018 – Pain From Toys `R’ Us Liquidation Spreads to Hain Celestial; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 16

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kellogg Company (K) by 1619.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc bought 40,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,496 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, up from 2,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kellogg Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $54.99. About 1.55M shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 6.94% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 27/04/2018 – Kellogg Declares Dividend of 54c; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Pulls Out of Venezuela, Citing Its ‘Deterioration’; 07/03/2018 – KELLOGG’S CHICAGO BAR CO. TO START SELLING NUT SPREADS; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – Kellogg May Need to Cut Dividends, Says Prescience’s Asbahi (Video); 29/05/2018 – Michigan analysis makes the business case for racial equity in new report released by W.K. Kellogg Foundation and Altarum; 06/03/2018 – Kellogg Company Celebrates International Women’s Day; 08/03/2018 – CrainsDetroitBus: Kellogg’s snack-bar startup sees peanut butter as growth; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Investment Results in Stake in Nigerian Food Manufacturer; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg 1Q EPS $1.27

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.27 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $22.91M for 24.33 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $212.44 million activity. Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. had bought 2.08M shares worth $49.19M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Mirae Asset Global Com invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Tcw Gp reported 61,707 shares. Advisory Services Net Ltd Llc reported 1,585 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). 144,722 were accumulated by Capital Advisers Limited Company. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 26,810 shares. Clean Yield Group holds 1.8% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 192,238 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia has 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Pnc Financial Serv Grp Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Kbc Group Inc Nv invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Permian Ptnrs LP accumulated 2.10 million shares. 13D Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 489,832 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 107,053 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Us Savings Bank De reported 0.02% stake. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.17% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). First Retail Bank stated it has 52,401 shares. Mackay Shields Llc has invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Lpl Fincl Llc accumulated 0.01% or 49,656 shares. Arrow Financial Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Principal Grp Inc reported 379,709 shares stake. Strategic Wealth Advsr Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 14,757 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 11,000 shares. Raymond James Financial Advsr accumulated 75,569 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Zevin Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.07% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Endowment Mgmt Lp accumulated 77,300 shares. Fund Mgmt Sa reported 0.01% stake.