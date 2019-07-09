Proxima Capital Management Boosted Its Newell Brands (NWL) Holding by $577,500; Wendys Co (WEN) Holder Managed Asset Portfolios Has Raised Holding

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Wendys Co (WEN) by 2.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 35,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.51M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.96 million, up from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Wendys Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.58. About 795,024 shares traded. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has risen 14.69% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WEN News: 20/04/2018 – California Today: California Today: Shabbat at a Wendy’s in Palm Desert; 16/03/2018 – WENDYS CO WEN.O : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $19; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S LOOKING FOR MORE DELIVERY PARTNERS TO EXPAND DELIVERY; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 3.5% Position in Wendy’s; 20/04/2018 – Wendy’s Unveils New Smart Family of Designs; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – DECLARATION OF REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 8.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 26/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with the CEO of The Wendy’s Company to talk social media strategy and technology; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S SEES 1% NET NEW UNIT GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA THIS YEAR; 08/03/2018 – Florida Farmworkers Announce 5-Day “Freedom Fast” and “Time’s Up Wendy’s March” to demand Wendy’s Join Fair Food Program; 14/03/2018 – Thousands of Florida Farmworkers and Supporters to March in “Time’s up Wendy’s March” to Demand Wendy’s Join Fair Food

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 38,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 372,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, up from 333,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $15.02. About 1.98 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 09/03/2018 – Starboard Says Exodus From Newell Brands Board Is `Unfathomable’; 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Independent Directors Issue Open Letter to Shareholders; 16/03/2018 – CARL ICAHN – NOT DETERMINED WHETHER TO SUPPORT NEWELL BRANDS MANAGEMENT OR STARBOARD; 06/04/2018 – Newell starts auctioning assets ahead of investor face-off; 12/03/2018 – Former Newell Director Indicates Support For Starboard’s Efforts In Public Statement; 16/04/2018 – Melissa Manley Joins Purchasing Power® as Vice President, Financial Planning and Analysis; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands cuts board deal with Icahn, snubbing Starboard; 19/03/2018 – Carl Icahn and Newell Announced Agreement on Board Earlier Monday; 08/03/2018 – Fifth director leaves Newell’s board as proxy fight heats up; 19/03/2018 – Carl Icahn gets four board seats at Newell Brands

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $90.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perspecta Inc by 20,201 shares to 199,499 shares, valued at $4.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 34,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,300 shares, and cut its stake in Vereit Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa invested 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Moreover, Zwj Inv Counsel has 0.36% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 284,514 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 2.03 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Diversified Inv Strategies Limited Co reported 340,897 shares stake. Eaton Vance Management holds 0.02% or 539,840 shares. Mhr Fund Management Limited Liability Company reported 850,000 shares stake. Eagle Boston Inv Mngmt holds 60,686 shares. Barclays Public Limited reported 744,975 shares stake. First Midwest Fincl Bank Tru Division accumulated 0.86% or 412,435 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Com (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). 1,939 are held by Motco. Argyle Capital Mngmt reported 18,700 shares. Victory Capital Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 5,699 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt reported 116,966 shares. Federated Pa invested in 0% or 104,349 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $51.33 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 28 investors sold WEN shares while 76 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 166.29 million shares or 3.22% less from 171.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al invested in 45,000 shares. Mai Cap Management stated it has 18,816 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nomura Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. M&T Savings Bank stated it has 14,637 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Limited Liability Company reported 16,787 shares. Oppenheimer & Communications invested in 0.01% or 26,341 shares. Moors & Cabot reported 0.01% stake. United Cap Advisers Ltd Llc holds 0% or 10,456 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Co accumulated 82,242 shares. North Star Inv Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corporation, Ohio-based fund reported 251 shares. Suvretta Management holds 1.15% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) for 2.22M shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 158,765 shares. Peoples Services Corp reported 212 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability invested in 15,868 shares or 0% of the stock.