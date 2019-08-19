Proxima Capital Management Boosted Its Newell Brands (NWL) Holding; Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holder Portland Investment Counsel Upped Position

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 1245.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 99,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 106,999 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99 million, up from 7,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $51.58. About 1.92 million shares traded or 39.04% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope, Topping Rival; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 20/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Brookfield, Acadia Realty Trust, Edens; 29/03/2018 – Soundvest Capital Management to Wind Up Soundvest Equity Fund, Formerly Brookfield Soundvest Equity Fund; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q FFO $1.16/Shr; 21/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT CO, GLP ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF JV FOR PLATFORM FOR DISTRIBUTED SOLAR ENERGY ON LOGISTICS AND COMMERCIAL ROOFTOPS IN CHINA; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS SAYS BROOKFIELD WILL ACQUIRE A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP; 03/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO BGH, BROOKFIELD

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 38,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The hedge fund held 372,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, up from 333,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.9. About 3.51 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 12/03/2018 – EX-NEWELL DIRECTOR CONROY BACKS STARBOARD, SAYS CHANGE `NEEDED’; 06/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS HLDR STARBOARD FILES PROXY CARD WITH SEC; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands appoints four of Carl Icahn’s nominees to its board; 27/03/2018 – NEWELL: BOARD FOCUSED TO DRIVE TRANSFORMATION PLAN INTO ACTION; 12/04/2018 – MEDIA-Novolex, Faerch Plast among bidders for Newell’s Waddington Group- Bloomberg; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – EXPANDED PLAN TO GENERATE ABOUT $10 BLN IN AFTER-TAX PROCEEDS; 13/04/2018 – Newell’s Waddington Is Said to Draw Bidders Including Novolex; 07/05/2018 – ROBBINS: AT NEWELL MARGINS HAVE QUITE A WAY TO GO; 26/04/2018 – Widen and Capture Integration Partner to Automate Metadata Delivery From Camera to Campaign

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 Top MLP Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” on August 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Shareholder Alert: Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces Acquisition of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (TOO) by Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) May Not Be in Unitholders’ Best Interests – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brookfield to buy Aveo Group in A$1.3B deal – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brookfield Business Partners Announces the Partial Exercise of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield Announces Reset Dividend Rate on Its series 25 Preference Shares – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.06% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 2.69 million shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.03% or 643,147 shares. Moreover, Sandy Spring Bank has 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 1,000 shares. Moreover, Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.05% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). North Star Inv Mngmt Corporation holds 530 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 0.05% stake. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 2,386 shares. Parkside Natl Bank And Tru invested 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Tower Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc), New York-based fund reported 19,548 shares. Advsrs Asset Inc accumulated 0.01% or 41,626 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability owns 183,241 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 388,612 shares. Kbc Grp Nv holds 293,389 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 52 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Rech Incorporated holds 14,985 shares.

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Energizer (ENR) Misses on Q3 Earnings & Sales, Stock Down – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Is This Rock Bottom For Newell? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 15, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Trump Tweets Overshadow Blue-Chip Earnings – Schaeffers Research” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “60 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: URI, NWL, RMD – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $90.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Resideo Technologies Inc by 108,000 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vereit Inc.