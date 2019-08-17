Provise Management Group Upped By $1.28 Million Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position; TEMPLE HOTELS COMMON SHARES (TMPHF) Shorts Lowered By 55.56%

Provise Management Group Llc increased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 72.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Provise Management Group Llc acquired 15,953 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Provise Management Group Llc holds 38,015 shares with $3.07M value, up from 22,062 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $288.99B valuation. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.3. About 12.65 million shares traded or 17.39% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery CDU may be shut 1-2 weeks; 01/05/2018 – Exxon Defends Guyana Deal as Oil Giant Pushes for Quick Output; 07/03/2018 – EXXON COMMENTS IN STATEMENT AS ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE OPENS; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO: HIGHER OUTPUT IS OUTCOME OF INVESTMENT PLAN NOT GOAL; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EXPECTS CASH FLOW COULD GROW 90 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of$1.09, compared with expectations of $1.12 for the first quarter of 2018; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL, EXXON WIN CAMPOS BLOCK FOR 2.1B REAIS; 24/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Defends Plan, Petrobras Sinks on Strike: Energy Wrap; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH PRIME MINISTER: INTENTION TO REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM IS “ONLY A WAY STATION”; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads oil majors in bids for Brazil’s offshore reserves

TEMPLE HOTELS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:TMPHF) had a decrease of 55.56% in short interest. TMPHF’s SI was 400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 55.56% from 900 shares previously. It closed at $1.4 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Provise Management Group Llc decreased Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) stake by 77,114 shares to 18,859 valued at $700,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 2,335 shares and now owns 68,534 shares. Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $105 highest and $76 lowest target. $87.60’s average target is 28.26% above currents $68.3 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $84 target in Monday, June 24 report. The rating was maintained by HSBC with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $105 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, May 16. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Credit Suisse maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, July 18 to “Sector Perform”. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Temple Hotels Inc., formerly known as Temple Real Estate Investment Trust, is a real estate investment firm specializing in direct and indirect acquisition of hotel properties and assets, investments in hotel real estate in primary and secondary markets, as well as refinancing of under-leveraged properties in markets across Canada and United States. The company has market cap of $. The firm targets a capitalization rate for hotel acquisitions between 9 percent and 12 percent. It currently has negative earnings.

