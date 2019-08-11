Provise Management Group Trimmed Position in Duke Energy New (DUK) as Share Value Declined; As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Plancorp Cut by $370,440 Its Holding

Provise Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 10.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc sold 3,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 29,797 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, down from 33,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $89.75. About 2.27 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 05/04/2018 – DUKE SAYS BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RECONNECTED TO GRID; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Closing Will Result in $1.58B of Net Proceeds; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.85; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: By 2030 Sees More Than 80% of Generation Mix to Come From Zero and Lower CO2-Emitting; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Bill Currens, Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer, Will Assume Leadership of the Fincl Planning and Analysis Organization; 26/03/2018 – Charlotte Bus Jr: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES 0.5 PERCENT POWER RETAIL GROWTH LONG-TERM; 16/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY’S $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NORTH CARO; 08/03/2018 – Duke Becoming Cautious About Building Generation — CERAWeek Market Talk

Plancorp Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc sold 1,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,207 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, down from 17,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $908.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying it; 17/04/2018 – Apple has a design problem. It might be running out of iPhone surface real estate to repurpose; 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Apple is set to open at a record high Monday as Warren Buffett doubles down on his praise for the company. via @cnbctech; 01/05/2018 – Apple Investors Await Outlook on iPhone, Overseas Cash — Earnings Preview; 29/03/2018 – LastMile Delivery Platform Will Enable SMBs and Cannabis Delivery Businesses to Effectively Manage Deliveries; Submits to Apple and Google Play; 03/05/2018 – Apple faces these technical roadblocks in the comedown from earnings euphoria; 23/04/2018 – EU Probes Apple’s Planned Acquisition of Shazam; 06/03/2018 – Christian Post: Apple Over-Ear Wireless Headphones Release Date, Specs: Sources Hint Possible Delay; Features And HIgher Price; 01/05/2018 – Apple Leisure Group and The Mark Travel Corporation Complete Transaction to Join Forces

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Pennsylvania Trust has invested 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Da Davidson And Com reported 469,028 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Consulate reported 30,582 shares stake. Cambridge owns 2.64% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 232,511 shares. Maryland Mngmt holds 155,621 shares. Brown Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.05% or 26,503 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Lc invested 2.72% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Coastline Trust owns 44,889 shares. Davis R M invested in 2.87% or 406,070 shares. 109,471 were accumulated by Gfs Ltd Com. Wright Investors has invested 4.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ally Financial stated it has 62,000 shares or 2.24% of all its holdings. American Investment Services Inc has 1.76% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Paragon Mngmt Limited holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 8,867 shares.

Plancorp Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $264.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 3,247 shares to 7,298 shares, valued at $939,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 96,179 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analysts Share Their View On FANG Stocks And Apple – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: QCOM, SHOP, FIT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple (AAPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Com Dc reported 6,314 shares stake. Intrust National Bank Na holds 4,949 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 1.74 million were reported by Jpmorgan Chase And Company. The Illinois-based Vestor has invested 0.03% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Community Natl Bank Of Raymore has 0.62% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Cohen And Steers Inc accumulated 1.46M shares. Fincl Advisory Service owns 6,600 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Godsey And Gibb has 162,667 shares for 2.22% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 1.16 million shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Citizens & Northern invested in 0.41% or 8,168 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 16,859 shares. Old Republic Corporation reported 671,731 shares stake. Delta Asset Limited Company Tn accumulated 88,634 shares. 999,540 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Tower Rech Cap (Trc) reported 0.07% stake.

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Higher base rates, rider revenues push Duke Energy to Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Duke Energy a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on July 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Duke Energy Renewables announces the largest wind power project in its fleet – 350-MW Frontier Windpower II in Oklahoma – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Activision, CVS, Disney, Kraft Heinz, Uber and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $712.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 3,050 shares to 16,965 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 6,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 282,964 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHH).