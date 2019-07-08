Provise Management Group Trimmed Its Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Stock Price Rose; Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Share Price Declined While Brahman Capital Has Cut Its Holding by $77.75 Million

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 42.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 5.18 million shares as the company’s stock declined 35.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7.06M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.77 million, down from 12.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.47. About 21.18 million shares traded or 23.05% up from the average. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 10/05/2018 – TEVA CANADA ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF TEVA-CYCLOSPORINE® OPHTHALMIC EMULSION, THE FIRST GENERIC VERSION OF RESTASIS® IN CANADA FOR THE TREATMENT OF DRY EYE DISEASE; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – RESTRUCTURING PLAN ON-TRACK TO ACHIEVE $1.5 BLN OF SAVINGS IN 2018 AND $3.0 BLN BY END OF 2019; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS FILES SUIT VS TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 03/05/2018 – TEVA CEO KARE SCHULTZ BEGINS REMARKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – TEVA’S RESTRUCTURING IS A LITTLE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE: SCHULTZ; 13/03/2018 – Teva rebuffs EU pay-for-delay charge at hearing; 25/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 209824 Company: TEVA PHARMS USA; 23/05/2018 – Teva and Eli Lilly are in a race to put a second migraine drug on the market, after rival Amgen won FDA approval last week for Aimovig to prevent migraine headaches in adults

Provise Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc sold 4,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,724 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, down from 64,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $373.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 4.65M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 11/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CBL TEVA: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: American Airlines, MGM and More – Yahoo Finance” published on June 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Barclays bearish on Teva, sees 14% downside risk in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Are Investors Passing on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries? – The Motley Fool” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Company Statement: Teva Reaches Agreement with State of Oklahoma to Resolve Stateâ€™s Claims Against the Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 26, 2019.

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 26.67% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.75 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $600.18M for 4.30 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.51% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 14.52 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Pfizer vs. Johnson & Johnson – Yahoo Finance” on July 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Search For Dividend Safety: Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “J&J (JNJ), Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Ordered to Pay About $12M in Talc-Cancer Case – Bloomberg; Jury Decided Against Awarding Punitive Damages – StreetInsider.com” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of June 14 – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: June 15, 2019.