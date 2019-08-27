Provise Management Group Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Upped by $3.16 Million as Market Value Declined; As Hollyfrontier (HFC) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Alpha Windward Decreased Stake by $355,320

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 98.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 7,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 126 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6,000, down from 7,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $43.4. About 718,310 shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp Provides Update on Woods Cross Refinery Crude Unit; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS -SOURCES, FILINGS; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-All Lyondell Houston refinery units restart after outage; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: In the Process of Determining the Scope of the Damage Resulting From the Fire; 09/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Announces Regular Cash Dividend; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q EBITDA $487.6M; 29/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP – ISSUES STATEMENT ON PASSING OF FORMER CHAIRMAN AND CEO, LAMAR NORSWORTHY

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 258.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 75,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 104,494 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47 million, up from 29,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $36.29. About 4.11M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – ENDED THE QUARTER SERVING $3.31 TRILLION IN CLIENT ASSETS, UP 13% FROM LAST YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Below 200D-MA; 27/03/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 20/03/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE SAYS IT APPROVES APPLICATION BY CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N TO ACQUIRE CHARLES SCHWAB TRUST BANK OF HENDERSON, NEVADA; 15/03/2018 – AdvisorHub: Schwab Terminates Custody Agreement with Great Lakes & Atlantic; 16/05/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Closes Above 200-Day Average; 19/04/2018 – Golf Channel: Sources confirm Charles Schwab to sponsor Colonial event; 17/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Schwab $Bmark; 3Y +65a, 3Y FRN L equiv, 7Y +95a; 22/03/2018 – Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Charles Schwab Declares Dividend of 10c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $124,300 activity.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77 million and $149.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK) by 5,820 shares to 6,063 shares, valued at $411,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) by 22,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,243 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. Goldfarb Mark A had bought 2,595 shares worth $100,367 on Monday, August 5.

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $712.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 319 shares to 5,608 shares, valued at $6.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 4,126 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,209 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).