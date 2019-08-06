Provise Management Group Stake In Disney Walt Co (DIS) Was Has Lifted; Mar Vista Investment Partners Boosted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $18.35 Million; Share Value Declined

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 22.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 132,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 706,634 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.78M, up from 574,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $130.16. About 8.89M shares traded or 20.29% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 11/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc; 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Contact Lens Innovation With ACUVUE OASYS With Transitions Light Intelligent Technology; 29/05/2018 – #3 Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 61.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 7,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 19,860 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 12,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $138.3. About 10.44M shares traded or 19.83% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT DATED 15 MARCH 2018 WITH TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX, INC. AND WALT DISNEY; 12/04/2018 – Joe Mayes: Breaking: Disney will have to bid for all of Sky if the Fox deal doesn’t go through; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH; 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry; 23/04/2018 – DJ Walt Disney Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIS); 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on streaming in strategic restructuring

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $712.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 319 shares to 5,608 shares, valued at $6.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,295 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Walt Disney Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “‘Lion King’ latest Disney box office smash – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Stocks to Buy on College Studentsâ€™ Radars – Investorplace.com” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney’s Perpetual Growth Machine – The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Disney’s Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Mgmt Corporation reported 1.63% stake. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Company holds 12,195 shares. 21,496 were accumulated by Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora. At Bank & Trust invested 0.2% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dakota Wealth holds 68,975 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Co owns 20,967 shares. Hendershot Investments owns 94,662 shares. Oak Ridge Invests accumulated 8,690 shares. Moreover, Swiss Bank has 0.74% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). America First Investment accumulated 10 shares or 0% of the stock. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca reported 8,813 shares. Stack Fincl holds 3.12% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 234,640 shares. Wendell David Associate holds 66,787 shares. The Nebraska-based Cls Invs Lc has invested 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fund Mgmt Sa reported 7,746 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “9 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for Every Investor – Investorplace.com” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Earnings Disappointments – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Top Stock Trades for Monday:JNJ, SQ, ILMN, ACB – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 13, 2019.