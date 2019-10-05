Provise Management Group Raised Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stake; Tempur Sealy International (TPX) Sentiment Is 0.93

Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 98 institutional investors opened new and increased positions, while 105 cut down and sold equity positions in Tempur Sealy International Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 52.52 million shares, down from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Tempur Sealy International Inc in top ten positions was flat from 9 to 9 for the same number . Sold All: 34 Reduced: 71 Increased: 57 New Position: 41.

Provise Management Group Llc increased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) stake by 9.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Provise Management Group Llc acquired 17,255 shares as Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Provise Management Group Llc holds 190,924 shares with $9.04 million value, up from 173,669 last quarter. Wells Fargo Co New now has $216.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 15.55M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo said it will pay $480 million to resolve a lawsuit related to a 2016 sales scandal; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Employees Are Said to Improperly Alter Documents; 22/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – ELLIS WILL RETIRE IN SEPTEMBER; 01/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO IN THE MIDST OF REVIEWING 401K PRACTICES: CEO SAYS; 29/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO & WELLS FARGO NAMES PERRY HILZENDEGER TO LEAD HOME; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws Wells Fargo Bank Northwest N.A. Ratings; 27/03/2018 – Elizabeth Warren wants to grill likely New York Fed president on Wells Fargo oversight; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CHAIRMAN BETSY DUKE ADDRESSES SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO:`TOUGH TO SAY’ IF FEDS’ SETTLEMENT ASK CAN SLIM; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Exit Positions in 13F Filing Stories (Correct)

Provise Management Group Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IWF) stake by 3,118 shares to 28,191 valued at $4.44M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) stake by 10,535 shares and now owns 2,280 shares. Alps Etf Tr (SDOG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 65,641 are owned by Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd. Asset Mngmt Advsrs Ltd Company holds 83,820 shares or 3.42% of its portfolio. Kings Point Capital Management has invested 0.01% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Lafleur Godfrey Llc holds 19,680 shares. Moreover, Arvest Comml Bank Division has 0.85% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 262,557 shares. Hap Trading Lc reported 0.24% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 50,598 were accumulated by Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Trexquant Lp holds 31,700 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd reported 1.04M shares. Argyle Cap Mngmt holds 59,258 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Altavista Wealth Management Incorporated stated it has 15,603 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Theleme Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has 23.7% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Greenwood Gearhart Incorporated accumulated 163,235 shares or 2.07% of the stock. Vision Mngmt Inc holds 0.13% or 10,799 shares. Keystone Planning has 111,588 shares for 2.58% of their portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Wells Fargo has $63 highest and $4600 lowest target. $52.19’s average target is 6.06% above currents $49.21 stock price. Wells Fargo had 20 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Wednesday, July 17 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. As per Monday, September 30, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 21 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, July 17. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 17. Deutsche Bank maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) rating on Monday, April 15. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $48 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, October 4 by Credit Suisse.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.93 million for 16.87 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.61% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $76.25. About 473,148 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX) has risen 64.82% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX); 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450.0M TO $500M, EST. $465.4M; 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board; 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy