Provise Management Group Raised Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $841,713; Share Price Rose; Valero Energy New Com (VLO) Shareholder Palladium Partners Lowered Position by $925,848 as Share Value Declined

Palladium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New Com (VLO) by 7.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc sold 11,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 136,839 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.61 million, down from 147,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $84.31. About 2.71 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – Valero Reports Flaring at McKee Refinery in Texas; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Large Cap Adds Dunkin’, Exits Valero Energy; 01/05/2018 – Valero Reports Tripped Compressor at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 25/04/2018 – VALERO MCKEE REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 19/04/2018 – EXPLOSION HITS VALERO REFINERY IN TEXAS CITY; 26/04/2018 – Valero and CVR Energy Biofuel Blending Costs Diverge in 1Q 2018; 19/04/2018 – LILLIAN RIOJAS, VALERO SPOKESWOMAN, COMMENTS BY EMAIL; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 20/04/2018 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 27/04/2018 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI EAST EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 61.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 7,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,860 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 12,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 8.14M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 02/05/2018 – GOOG, FB, DIS: Digital is part of a seamless ESPN platform. Combining TV & digital, ESPN reaches 215 million per month, ahead of Facebook and right behind Google as the largest platform; 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney and Dark Horse partner for ‘Aladdin’ graphic novel prequel; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 29/05/2018 – Disney Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ lands in ‘Star Wars’ galaxy and cast puts drama behind; 30/05/2018 – Date Set for 21st Century Fox Shareholders to Vote on Disney Deal; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69B and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Elec Co Com (NYSE:EMR) by 12,206 shares to 151,145 shares, valued at $10.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 26,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,729 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25,310 were accumulated by Dupont Mngmt. Morgan Stanley has 3.54 million shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability accumulated 110,900 shares. Strategic Glob Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 33,894 shares. Bb&T Corporation holds 134,395 shares. Moreover, Twin Tree Lp has 0.02% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 38,218 shares. Srb Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 8,577 shares. Salem Counselors stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance has 0.25% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 19,278 shares. Highstreet Asset Incorporated reported 9,763 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. The Missouri-based Retail Bank has invested 0.03% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Somerset has invested 0.01% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Skba Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,550 shares. Meritage Management reported 0.63% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Royal State Bank Of Scotland Group Public Ltd Co invested in 243,251 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taurus Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 316,795 shares or 4.92% of its portfolio. Smart Portfolios Lc holds 0.08% or 808 shares in its portfolio. Staley Capital Advisers reported 18,792 shares stake. Summit Strategies reported 0.1% stake. Somerset reported 500 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Davidson Kempner Mgmt Lp reported 0.76% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The New York-based Estabrook Mgmt has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Huntington Bank stated it has 199,110 shares. Rbf Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.45% or 34,800 shares. A D Beadell Counsel Inc stated it has 1.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Regent Investment Management Ltd Co has invested 0.56% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Farallon Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 440,000 shares. Goelzer Inv Management Inc holds 0.28% or 27,010 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 23,025 shares.

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $712.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,318 shares to 2,274 shares, valued at $408,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,763 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).