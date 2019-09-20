Provise Management Group Lowered Realty Income (O) Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Focused Wealth Management Cut Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake by $471,848; Stock Value Declined

Provise Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 75.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc sold 18,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 5,804 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $400,000, down from 23,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $75.6. About 596,899 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500.

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 2,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 12,569 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13M, down from 15,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $476.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $182.4. About 1.62 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $230 FROM $220; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 08/04/2018 – Dubai cryptocurrency firm denies Alibaba trademark infringement; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD SEES NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE FOR 15 MTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 BETWEEN RMB1.6 BLN AND RMB1.7 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Alibaba buys Chinese chipmaker to aid internet of things business after ZTE ban; 05/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tmall Platform Hosts Beauty Awards, Summit in Shanghai; 08/03/2018 – Barchart Expands FinTech Exchange Conference to Two Days; 14/05/2018 – Alibaba: Creating a New Retail Model Through the Launch of the Smart Milk Station; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba buys out Chinese food delivery app Ele.me

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 37.38 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. O’s profit will be $265.01 million for 22.77 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.