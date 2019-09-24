Provise Management Group Lowered Its Amerigas Partners LP (APU) Stake; Long Pond Capital LP Has Trimmed Hudson Pac Pptys (HPP) Position

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (HPP) stake by 16.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 1.02M shares as Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (HPP)’s stock rose 0.57%. The Long Pond Capital Lp holds 5.23 million shares with $174.15M value, down from 6.25M last quarter. Hudson Pac Pptys Inc now has $5.15B valuation. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $33.38. About 243,451 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has risen 6.26% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q REV. $174.1M, EST. $172.0M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HPP); 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED 3.5% TO $174.1 MILLION FROM $168.3 MILLION FOR THE SAME QUARTER A YEAR AGO; 13/03/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Renews Lease With InvenSense; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share 45 Cents; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.87 TO $1.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 10/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties to Host Analyst and Investor Day Event on May 22-23 in Los Angeles, California

Provise Management Group Llc decreased Amerigas Partners LP (APU) stake by 31.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Provise Management Group Llc sold 14,307 shares as Amerigas Partners LP (APU)’s stock declined 6.05%. The Provise Management Group Llc holds 30,546 shares with $1.06M value, down from 44,853 last quarter. Amerigas Partners LP now has $2.90B valuation. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 1.05 million shares traded or 16.71% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 23/04/2018 – AmeriGas Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution; 02/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNERS 2Q ADJ NET $222.7M, EST. $236.3M; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable

Analysts await Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. HPP’s profit will be $78.75 million for 16.36 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $66,320 activity. GLASER JONATHAN M had bought 1,000 shares worth $33,270.

Long Pond Capital Lp increased Paramount Group Inc stake by 1.90M shares to 8.18M valued at $114.62 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Hilton Grand Vacations Inc stake by 2.00 million shares and now owns 7.87 million shares. Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 16 investors sold HPP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 157.45 million shares or 1.02% more from 155.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Bank invested in 0% or 5,908 shares. Art Advsrs Llc stated it has 0.07% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Tcw Gp, California-based fund reported 25,539 shares. 1.03 million were reported by Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd. 23,986 were reported by United Svcs Automobile Association. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 2.16 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 33,798 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd has 6,600 shares. Endeavour Capital Advsrs owns 1.29% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 262,598 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0% or 307 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada has 80,010 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 28,805 are held by Eii Capital Mgmt. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership holds 0% or 14,184 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Multi holds 0.74% or 844,415 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold APU shares while 43 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 24.31 million shares or 19.41% more from 20.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 23,452 shares. Finance Architects holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.13% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Eastern Natl Bank has invested 0.01% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). North American Corporation invested 0.47% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Destination Wealth Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 800 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 0.28% or 54,260 shares. Eventide Asset Limited Liability Corp invested in 33,000 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 121,076 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Webster National Bank & Trust N A has invested 0% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Willingdon Wealth Mngmt holds 2,000 shares. Levin Capital Strategies LP stated it has 6,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Westchester Cap Mgmt owns 1.98M shares for 2.25% of their portfolio. Tiedemann Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 26,725 shares. Arrow Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 13,283 shares stake.