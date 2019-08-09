Provise Management Group Lifted Stake in Citigroup (C) as Share Value Rose; Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Rose While Terril Brothers Has Trimmed Its Holding

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 12.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 13,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 114,846 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.15 million, up from 101,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $66.74. About 13.32 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – ValueAct takes $1 billion stake each in Citigroup, Sallie Mae -letter; 27/03/2018 – The New York Times reported in February that Citigroup lent Kushner Cos and one of its partners $325 million in the spring of 2017 shortly after Citigroup’s chief executive, Michael Corbat, met with Kushner in the White House; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133; 22/03/2018 – Citi restricts corporate clients’ gun sales; 16/03/2018 – CITI REMOVES ROSNEFT FROM FOCUS LIST ON POLITICAL TENSIONS; 29/03/2018 – HSBC to pay $100 mln to end Libor rigging lawsuit in U.S; 20/04/2018 – NEXT BANXICO POLICY MOVE SEEN AS -25BPS, CITI SURVEY SHOWS; 20/03/2018 – GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD SAYS J.P. MORGAN, CREDIT SUISSE, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 29/05/2018 – CITI’S STEPHEN BIRD CONCLUDES REMARKS AT DEUTSCHE BANK CONF; 20/03/2018 – CITI GENERAL COUNSEL SENDS LETTER TO FOUR DEMOCRATIC SENATORS

Terril Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 5.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc sold 32,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 582,172 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.06 million, down from 614,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $262.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $28.38. About 51.99M shares traded or 5.00% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 05/03/2018 MOVES-Chubb, Deutsche Asset Management, Euromoney, BOfA Merrill, Moelis; 04/05/2018 – Editas Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/03/2018 – U.S. banks provide rescue financing for gunmaker Remington; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 04/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA HOLD MORE THAN 5% OF CARREFOUR VOTING RIGHTS; 16/05/2018 – Alnylam Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – FUNDS’ AVERAGE CASH BALANCE EDGES DOWN TO 4.9 PCT IN MAY, STILL ABOVE 10-YR AVERAGE OF 4.5 PCT – BAML SURVEY; 14/05/2018 – Alcoa Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Tandem Diabetes Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; RATING OUTPERFORM

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Shares for $442,708 were sold by Whitaker Michael on Wednesday, February 13.

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $712.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 7,812 shares to 3,972 shares, valued at $214,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 13,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,558 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.38 billion for 10.28 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Terril Brothers Inc, which manages about $316.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) by 11,759 shares to 158,609 shares, valued at $22.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).