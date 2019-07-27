Provise Management Group Lifted Its Citigroup (C) Holding by $810,836; Shares Rose; Fiduciary Trust Company Cut Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) as Stock Price Rose

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 12.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 13,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,846 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.15 million, up from 101,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $72.16. About 10.33M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Credit Reserve Release $36M; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SEEING GOOD CREDIT PERFORMANCE AROUND THE WORLD, SAYS CFO; 21/05/2018 – EMEA Loans Drop 33% in 2018, Citi Leads; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds High-Grade Credit Trader Nowak From Goldman Sachs; 10/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM CORP WLL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49; 05/04/2018 – Apple will give $100 billion more back to shareholders because of the tax cut: Citigroup; 10/05/2018 – VOLVO CARS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, CITI, MORGAN STANLEY FOR IPO – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 24/04/2018 – Citi chairman says all options on table to find his replacement; 24/04/2018 – CITI CONCLUDES ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING IN CHICAGO; 14/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Fintech Banker Rahul Singla Said to Join Citigroup

Fiduciary Trust Company decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company sold 14,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 441,769 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.97M, down from 456,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 5.53 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. 7,000 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares with value of $442,708 were sold by Whitaker Michael.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Citigroup Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “In The Thick Of It: Bank Results Highlight Morning, With NFLX At Center Screen Late – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Comic: Will A Bad Earnings Season Spoil The Fedâ€™s Rate Cut Party? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors And Cabot has 116,404 shares. Sei Investments accumulated 0.25% or 1.21M shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg holds 0.04% or 70,603 shares. Pzena Investment Lc has invested 2.66% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). First Tru Advisors Lp holds 274,730 shares. Boston Advsrs Lc reported 18,354 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 5.19M shares. Advsr Limited Limited reported 1,252 shares. Burney, Virginia-based fund reported 92,223 shares. Cumberland Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 19,080 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.19% or 10.28 million shares in its portfolio. Elkhorn Ltd Partnership holds 14,000 shares. 81 were reported by Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability. Exchange Cap Mgmt holds 12,490 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Citigroup Inc invested in 1.14M shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $712.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 7,812 shares to 3,972 shares, valued at $214,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 5,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,497 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Cap accumulated 11,563 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 115,350 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Natl Asset Mngmt reported 36,289 shares. 13,463 are held by Fincl Advisory Inc. Asset Mngmt One Ltd stated it has 0.87% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Jensen Invest Mgmt holds 3.32% or 2.68M shares in its portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt invested in 0.15% or 9,158 shares. Moreover, Franklin Resource Inc has 0.6% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 10.86M shares. State Bank Hapoalim Bm has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Massachusetts Financial Ma reported 1.89 million shares. Lynch & Assocs In invested 3.58% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lakeview Ptnrs Ltd has 0.69% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 10,735 shares. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.82% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 724,055 shares. Moreover, Palisade Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 2.14% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.81% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 486,664 shares.

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3,609 shares to 9,099 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 60,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del Com (NYSE:F).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.06 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.