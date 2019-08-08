Provise Management Group Increased Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Stake by $822,735 as Valuation Declined; As 2U (TWOU) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Avalon Global Asset Management Decreased Its Position

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in 2U Inc (TWOU) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 78.48% . The hedge fund held 92,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53M, down from 97,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 2U Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $945.36M market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $14.6. About 2.89M shares traded or 26.65% up from the average. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 83.03% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 03/05/2018 – 2U 1Q Rev $92.3M; 21/03/2018 Fordham Graduate School of Education Offers Innovative New Online Program For Master of Science in Teaching; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.13 – $0.10; 21/05/2018 – 2U INC – CHERNIS RESIGNED FROM BOARD, AND EFFECTIVE AS OF MAY 18, 2018, BOARD REDUCED ITS SIZE TO 11 MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES 2Q 2018 NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.42 – $0.41; 03/05/2018 – 2U RAISES YEAR REV. GROWTH GUIDANCE TO 42%; 03/05/2018 – 2U Raises full-Yr Rev Growth Guidance to 42%; 02/04/2018 – Pepperdine Law’s Straus Institute for Dispute Resolution Will Offer its Number-One Ranked Master of Dispute Resolution in New, Innovative Online Format; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 13c-Adj Loss/Shr 10c

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 18.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 17,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 112,892 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41M, up from 95,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $45. About 1.94 million shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q REV. $2.8B, EST. $2.75B; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment Organizations at NAB 2018; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Adj EPS $1.46; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 20/03/2018 – Seagate to Demonstrate Advanced Technology at OCP Summit 2018 to Support Accelerated Hyperscale Demand and Data Growth; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment; 01/05/2018 – Seagate Beats, More Downside Likely; 31/05/2018 – Nexenta, Supermicro, and Seagate to Host Customer Conference in NYC; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – CleanFund’s C-PACE financing enables Seagate Properties to make energy improvements on suburban office buildings

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23M and $187.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 6,630 shares to 47,630 shares, valued at $11.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Call) (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold STX shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 117,596 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.04% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag owns 1.09 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Suntrust Banks reported 0.01% stake. 23,600 are owned by Quantitative Inv Management Ltd Co. Moody Financial Bank Division holds 13,938 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 1,164 shares. Seabridge Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 90,861 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.02% or 56,869 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Parametric Port Associate Ltd owns 0.07% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 1.70M shares. Ls Investment Advisors Limited owns 0.03% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 8,436 shares. Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 66,700 shares. Synovus Fincl has 11,282 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 23.46M were accumulated by Fmr Limited Liability Corporation.

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $712.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 4,126 shares to 62,209 shares, valued at $6.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 7,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,153 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).