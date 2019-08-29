Provise Management Group Increased Citigroup (C) Holding by $810,836; Stock Rose; As State Street (STT) Share Value Declined, Professional Advisory Services Cut Its Holding

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 12.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 13,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 114,846 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.15 million, up from 101,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $62.36. About 10.98M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 03/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC W.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $78; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 09/04/2018 – TIMELINE-Deutsche Bank’s 30 years of twists and turns; 25/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CO HAL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $59; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Basel 3 Tier 1 Common Equity Ratio 12.1%; 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37; 26/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CONCERN ON AMLO GROWING DEFICIT INCORRECT: ESQUIVEL; 19/03/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Rise 6.8% in 2018, Citi Leads; 11/05/2018 – MOVES-Barclays hires Citigroup’s Clements, beefs up US CLO platform

Professional Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in State Street Corp (STT) by 30.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc sold 59,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 135,358 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91M, down from 195,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in State Street Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.81. About 2.75M shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 19/04/2018 – State Street Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – ASSET MANAGER SSGA SAYS ANNUAL ELECTION FOR CORPORATE DIRECTORS IS “KEY TO EFFECTIVE GOVERNANCE”; 22/03/2018 – STATE STREET APPLEYARD CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 05/03/2018 State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Settlement Payments; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP STT.N – OUTLOOK GIVEN IN JANUARY AND FEBRUARY IS STILL OPERATIVE -CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – State Street’s Corporate Responsibility Report Highlights Goals for Improving Workforce Diversity and Reducing Environmental; 29/05/2018 – GlobalCapital Names State Street Global Advisors ‘; 20/04/2018 – State Street Boosted By Higher Markets — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – FITCH: STATE STREET’S 1Q18 EARNINGS BOOSTED BY BUSINESS MOMENTUM AND HIGHER INTEREST RATES; 23/04/2018 – State Street Recognized by RobecoSAM’s Annual “Sustainability Yearbook” for Fourth Consecutive Year

Analysts await State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.46 EPS, down 21.93% or $0.41 from last year’s $1.87 per share. STT’s profit will be $543.96M for 8.53 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by State Street Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold STT shares while 227 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 325.39 million shares or 0.78% more from 322.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Com Na has 0% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 600 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.07% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Mutual Of America Capital Management stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Quantres Asset Management has invested 0.25% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Nuwave Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 492 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hightower Tru Services Lta holds 0.09% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 11,204 shares. 1.64M are owned by Parametric Port Assoc Lc. First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 11,890 shares. Ims Mgmt invested in 3,690 shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 14,004 shares. Addenda Cap stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). 230,835 were reported by Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corp. Stephens Ar holds 5,251 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kcm Inv Advsr holds 0.02% or 3,606 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Bk Corporation reported 110,687 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $497.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) by 39,579 shares to 203,255 shares, valued at $16.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 1,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,354 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS).

Since July 22, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $194,985 activity.

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $712.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 5,199 shares to 1,497 shares, valued at $241,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,120 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).