Provise Management Group Holding in Visa (V) Has Trimmed by $319,704 as Valuation Rose; Pembroke Management LTD Continues to Hold Position in Hms Holdings (HMSY)

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (HMSY) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 16,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% . The institutional investor held 914,976 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.64 million, up from 898,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Hms Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $34.75. About 643,074 shares traded or 11.50% up from the average. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 47.44% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 24/04/2018 – HMS NETWORKS AB HMSN.ST – TARGETS A LONG-TERM ANNUAL GROWTH OF 20 % PER ANNUM AND AN OPERATING MARGIN OF MORE THAN 20; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP: BUYBACK SHALL NOT EXCEED 6% OF SUBSCRIBED CAPITAL; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 PROFIT FOR PERIOD: RUB 2.1 BN (+73% YOY); 10/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L -SIGNED THREE EXPORT CONTRACTS FOR DELIVERY OF PUMPING EQUIPMENT FOR A POWER PLANT, LOCATED IN SOUTH ASIA; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP PLANS TO EXTEND BUYBACK PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L : VTB CAPITAL PLACES RATING UNDER REVIEW, PREVIOUSLY BUY; 13/03/2018 REG-Nomination Committee of HMS Networks AB’s proposal of Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – REG-HMS Networks: Interim report 2018, January — March; 24/04/2018 – HMS Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 65% to 12 Days; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU AG HMUG.DE – PURCHASE PRICE IS EXPECTED TO BE EUR 10 PER SHARE

Provise Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 2.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc sold 1,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 66,686 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.57M, down from 68,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $389.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $174. About 7.08M shares traded or 2.41% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 18/04/2018 – VISA NAMES MIKE MILOTICH AS HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V99920); 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 21/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE TO ANNOUNCE IP TARIFFS ON THURSDAY, CHINA VISA, INVESTMENT RESTRICTIONS NOT PART OF FIRST PACKAGE, SOURCES SAY – CNBC; 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS; 25/04/2018 – VISA – TECHNICAL MIGRATION WITH VISA EUROPE IS WELL UNDERWAY – CONF CALL; 11/05/2018 – Peeks Social Commences Next Phase of Visa Card Program; 16/03/2018 – No. 1 H-1B Visa Sponsor Tries to Bury Anti-White Bias Lawsuit; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 137,752 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.38% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Family Firm invested in 0.07% or 1,168 shares. Hwg Holding Ltd Partnership reported 0.66% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 47,430 were accumulated by Cap Ltd Ca. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt holds 0.32% or 3,847 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd has 1.77% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Sabal Tru has 0.02% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,399 shares. Hamel Associate Inc reported 1,341 shares. Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv owns 0.76% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 63,345 shares. Driehaus Capital Lc reported 1,910 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 4.83 million shares. Olstein Capital Mngmt LP stated it has 27,000 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Cypress Cap Group owns 3.66% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 106,853 shares. 61,290 were reported by Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.42 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $746.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 10,748 shares to 48,763 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) by 7,291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,896 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $947.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westport Fuel System (NASDAQ:WPRT) by 191,550 shares to 5.66M shares, valued at $20.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Gen Hldgs (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 16,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 24 investors sold HMSY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 81.23 million shares or 1.46% more from 80.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.05% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Dorsey Whitney Tru Limited Liability Co owns 6,622 shares. Smithfield Trust Co reported 105 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs Inc reported 480 shares. Bailard invested in 8,900 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Granite Investment Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 89,104 shares. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 0.01% or 93,305 shares. 35,000 are held by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. Panagora Asset invested in 726,304 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability holds 29,072 shares. 98,335 were reported by Gam Ag. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0.01% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) for 61,333 shares. 63,797 are owned by Pinebridge Invs Lp. Navellier & reported 0.07% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Hanseatic Serv, New Mexico-based fund reported 55 shares.