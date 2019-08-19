Provise Management Group Holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Upped by $3.16 Million; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Maple Capital Management Boosted Position

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 258.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 75,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 104,494 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47 million, up from 29,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $37.14. About 6.31 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Trading Revenue $201M; 10/04/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Goes Above 50D-MA; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS WERE $3.33 TRILLION AS OF MONTH-END FEBRUARY, UP 15% FROM FEBRUARY 2017; 15/03/2018 – AdvisorHub: Schwab Terminates Custody Agreement with Great Lakes & Atlantic; 16/04/2018 – Schwab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – SCHWAB APRIL NET NEW ASSETS $9.9B :SCHW US; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q EPS 55c; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB ONLY GETS 2%-3% OF OP PROFIT FROM ORDER ROUTING: BLAIR; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – ENGAGEMENT REMAINED STRONG IN QTR, WITH TRADING ACTIVITY RISING NEARLY 40% Y-O-Y; 14/05/2018 – Charles Schwab April Core Net New Assets $9.9B

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 6,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 85,640 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.27 million, up from 79,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.81M shares traded or 8.05% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – Apple: Don’t Sleep on the App Store — Barrons.com; 31/03/2018 – Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says Apple’s technology is a ‘means, not an end’ to help public education in his city; 05/03/2018 – A cheaper MacBook Air makes perfect business sense for Apple; 11/04/2018 – OLIVER SCHUSSER PROMOTED TO HEAD OF APPLE MUSIC: VARIETY; 12/03/2018 – Apple inks deal to buy the ‘Netflix of magazines’; 02/05/2018 – Correction to Apple iPhone Heard on the Street (May 1); 24/04/2018 – Report: Apple’s iOS 11.3 Unlocks Progressive Web App Features to Fully Engage the Nearly Two Thirds of Mobile Shoppers on Ecommerce Sites that are on iOS; 09/04/2018 – Apple Now Globally Powered by 100 Percent Renewable Energy; 02/04/2018 – Amazon/Apple: sub zero; 19/03/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Apple is designing and producing its own device displays for the first time, @markgurman reports…

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25M and $425.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8,709 shares to 20,977 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 5,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,990 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. A D Beadell Invest Counsel Inc reported 1.53% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kingfisher stated it has 26,692 shares or 3.25% of all its holdings. 8,252 are owned by Fernwood Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Rice Hall James Assoc Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 1,792 shares. 327,103 are owned by Parsons Cap Management Ri. The Pennsylvania-based Valley National Advisers has invested 3.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tru Of Oklahoma reported 0% stake. Loomis Sayles And Lp reported 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0.37% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 45,211 shares. 719,027 were accumulated by Shapiro Mgmt Limited Co. Arcadia Investment Mgmt Corporation Mi reported 2.9% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 2.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 953,859 shares. Moreover, Excalibur Mgmt Corporation has 3.79% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Columbia Asset invested in 4.75% or 93,786 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Lc invested in 2.49% or 275,525 shares.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $215,617 activity. Ruffel Charles A. also bought $115,250 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) on Friday, May 3.

