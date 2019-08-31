Provise Management Group Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Trimmed by $649,547 as Stock Declined; Karp Capital Management Has Increased Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $2.10 Million

Provise Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc sold 4,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 59,724 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, down from 64,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 6.00M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 29/05/2018 – #3 Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials; 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 16/03/2018 – RPT-J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer -; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Platinum Equity Offers to Buy LifeScan for About $2.1B; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign; 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 284.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought 17,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 24,223 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, up from 6,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Microsoft needs to nail the price, offer a full range of apps, include accessories and more; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY REVENUE IN PRODUCTIVITY AND BUSINESS PROCESSES WAS $9.0 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 24/05/2018 – Microsoft Deploys New Career Site on the Phenom People Platform; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 26/03/2018 – Vology Recognized for Deep Technical Expertise on 2018 CRN Tech Elite 250; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 05/03/2018 – STATS SAYS EXTENDS MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE SPORTS DATA INFORMATION FOR MICROSOFT; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 05/04/2018 – OpSec Earns C-TPAT Certification for its Secure Manufacturing Facilities; 17/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their weaknesses

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $712.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHH) by 27,277 shares to 50,202 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 30,447 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,344 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.30B for 16.05 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Biondo Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 37,511 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc accumulated 13.06 million shares. 21,072 are held by Wealthtrust Fairport Lc. Brown Mgmt Limited Company reported 0% stake. Fifth Third Bancorporation invested in 1.12% or 1.25 million shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt Ltd Co reported 41,181 shares or 2.29% of all its holdings. Moreover, First Natl Bank has 0.61% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ronna Sue Cohen holds 3.21% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 4.75M shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund stated it has 1.06% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 36,527 were accumulated by White Pine Cap Ltd Com. Salem Capital Inc owns 57,846 shares. 1,550 are owned by Forest Hill Ltd Liability Com. Viking Fund Mgmt Lc holds 1.18% or 34,000 shares in its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 44,477 shares. Cim Investment Mangement Inc holds 0.43% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 7,920 shares.

