Provise Management Group Holding in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Lifted by $494,904 as Shares Rose; As Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Matthews International Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 18.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 693,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 4.38 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $277.40 million, up from 3.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $60.19. About 3.20 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 158.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 2,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 3,961 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $810,000, up from 1,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $210.01. About 1.33 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 13/03/2018 – Goldman Sach’s Harvey Schwartz gave the company an ultimatum for Lloyd Blankfein’s CEO position – and it completely backfired; 18/05/2018 – Goldman CEO Lloyd Blankfein is likely to step down in December; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS 1Q INVESTMENT BANKING REV. $1.79B, EST. $1.71B; 22/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – IHS MARKIT TO BUY IPREO FROM BLACKSTONE & GOLDMAN SACHS MERCHAN; 18/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Is Said to Hire UBS’s Head of LatAm Credit Trading; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Goldman Sachs CEO Blankfein prepares to leave company as soon as year’s end – Dow Jone; 09/05/2018 – MAGIC JOHNSON’S INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERSHIP HIRES GOLDMAN BANKER; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN LIFTS FORECASTS AFTER U.S. SANCTIONS APPLIED TO RUSAL; 08/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank denies planning to cut U.S. workforce by 20 pct

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Finally, Some Relief on the Trade Front – Investorplace.com” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Beaten-Down Bank Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “6 Cheap Stocks With a Margin of Safety – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Should Visa Worry About Apple’s New Credit Card? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Cognizant to Present at the 40th Nasdaq Investor Conference – PRNewswire” on June 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Was Slammed Friday – Motley Fool” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cognizant cutting more jobs? – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Are Investors Undervaluing Cognizant (CTSH) Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “There’s A Lot To Like About Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upcoming 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

