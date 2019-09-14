Provise Management Group Holding in Amerigas Partners LP (APU) Has Lowered as Share Price Declined; New York State Common Retirement Fund Has Decreased Artisan Partners Asset Mg (APAM) Position by $5.65 Million as Share Price Rose

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Mg (APAM) by 75.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 209,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% . The institutional investor held 68,650 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89 million, down from 277,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Artisan Partners Asset Mg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $28.73. About 568,936 shares traded or 54.97% up from the average. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) has declined 8.99% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical APAM News: 26/04/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC APAM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC – ARTISAN FUNDS AND ARTISAN GLOBAL FUNDS ACCOUNTED FOR $57.9 BLN OF TOTAL AUM AS OF MARCH 31; 08/03/2018 Artisan Partners Wins CAMRADATA Asset View Awards; 26/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MGMT DECLARES QTRLY DIV; 11/04/2018 – PANALPINA SHAREHOLDER ARTISAN CRITICIZES COMPANY LEADERSHIP: HZ; 17/04/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. to Announce 1Q18 Results on May 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports 1Q18 Results; 20/04/2018 – DJ Artisan Partners Asset Management , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APAM); 11/03/2018 – CATELLA STRENGTHENS IN PACT TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN APAM LTD

Provise Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners LP (APU) by 31.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc sold 14,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% . The institutional investor held 30,546 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06 million, down from 44,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $31.89. About 1.05 million shares traded or 19.94% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – AmeriGas Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution; 02/05/2018 – APU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $625 TO $645, SAW ABOUT $550.0M; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SEES FY ADJ. EPS $2.70-$2.80, EST. $2.64; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners Lowers Adj EBITDA FY Guidance to Range of $625M to $645M; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Rev $1.04B; 23/04/2018 – DJ AmeriGas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APU); 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SAW FY ADJ. EPS $2.45-$2.65; 02/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNERS 2Q ADJ NET $222.7M, EST. $236.3M

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $746.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 8,508 shares to 113,002 shares, valued at $4.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aberdeen Std Palladium Etf T by 2,768 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold APU shares while 43 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 24.31 million shares or 19.41% more from 20.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Counsel Inc reported 6,526 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northstar Investment Lc has invested 0.05% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Arrow Invest Advisors Ltd holds 0.19% or 13,283 shares in its portfolio. Td Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 450 shares in its portfolio. Tiedemann Advsrs Llc has invested 0.05% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd reported 0.01% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Regions Financial accumulated 5,771 shares. 11,004 are held by Gam Ag. Bell Bankshares accumulated 16,400 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0% or 220 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 1.46M shares. 59,693 were accumulated by Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors Incorporated. Raymond James & Assoc accumulated 0.01% or 150,547 shares. Blume Capital reported 350 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU).

Analysts await Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 10.13% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.79 per share. APAM’s profit will be $55.23M for 10.12 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold APAM shares while 49 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 46.91 million shares or 0.41% less from 47.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sprott has 1.37% invested in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,800 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 1,765 shares. Legacy Cap Prtnrs Inc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 64,605 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 31,927 shares stake. 101 are held by Howe Rusling. Frontier Cap Management Llc invested in 387,459 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc has 0% invested in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Alberta Mgmt invested in 111,300 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) for 29,670 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 367,202 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust reported 0% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0.02% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Brandywine Inv Mgmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 290,331 shares. State Street Corp reported 0% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM).