Provise Management Group Has Trimmed Position in Visa (V) by $319,704 as Market Value Rose; Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Stake in Carnival (CCL)

Provise Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 2.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc sold 1,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 66,686 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.57M, down from 68,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $395.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $176.52. About 1.01M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 386.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 810,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.47 million, up from 209,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $48.32. About 576,666 shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Appoints Carnival Corp Executive Jan Swartz to Boar; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Expand Its Cuba Cruise Offerings In 2019-20 Including The First Cuba Cruises From Charleston; 08/05/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival PLC – Voting Rights and Capital; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – APPROVED RE-AUTHORIZATION OF UP TO $1 BLN IN SHARE REPURCHASES; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – WANG CHUNNIN RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 02/05/2018 – Forbes Names Carnival Corporation One of America’s Best Large Employers; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Unveils Largest, Most Technologically Advanced Operations Center In Cruise Industry; 23/04/2018 – Princess Cruises Reveals 2020 World Cruise Onboard Pacific Princess; 23/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Carnival Corp. and Global Payments; 23/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Carnival Corporation CEO Arnold Donald on one of his company’s ships, the Carnival Horizon

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $746.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 314 shares to 2,779 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mainstay Mackay Defindtrm Mu (MMD) by 18,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.86 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W had bought 22,050 shares worth $997,267.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $12.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 20,157 shares to 4,934 shares, valued at $424,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 211,914 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,204 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).