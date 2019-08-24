Provise Management Group Has Trimmed Its Ebay (EBAY) Holding; Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI) Shorts Decreased By 16.32%

Provise Management Group Llc decreased Ebay Inc (EBAY) stake by 80.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Provise Management Group Llc sold 77,114 shares as Ebay Inc (EBAY)’s stock rose 8.97%. The Provise Management Group Llc holds 18,859 shares with $700,000 value, down from 95,973 last quarter. Ebay Inc now has $32.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.25% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $38.7. About 7.15 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 09/05/2018 – Last year, eBay had sold its operations in the country to Flipkart and took a minority stake in the company; 13/04/2018 – Recode: Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay; 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – “BRANDS ARE INCREASINGLY COMING TO EBAY, EXTREMELY PLEASED WITH THE RATE OF BRAND ACQUISITION” – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – EBAY SEES GROSS PROCEEDS FROM FLIPKART DEAL ABOUT $1.1B; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first A small deal before a big deal?; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.30; 17/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Walmart, eBay fresh round of talks likely for $12 bn deal with Flipkart; 05/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O SAYS SUKHINDER SINGH CASSIDY TO BECOME PRESIDENT OF CO’S STUBHUB UNIT STARTING MAY 2

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) had a decrease of 16.32% in short interest. ATXI’s SI was 44,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 16.32% from 52,700 shares previously. With 61,700 avg volume, 1 days are for Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI)’s short sellers to cover ATXI’s short positions. The SI to Avenue Therapeutics Inc’s float is 0.71%. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.2. About 28,560 shares traded. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) has risen 51.02% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ATXI News: 21/05/2018 – AVENUE THERAPEUTICS INC – IV TRAMADOL ACHIEVED PRIMARY AND KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS, AS WELL AS A CLEAR DOSE RESPONSE; 21/05/2018 – ATXI SAYS INTRAVENOUS TRAMADOL ACHIEVED PRIMARY ENDPOINTS; 21/05/2018 – AVENUE THERAPEUTICS INC – IV TRAMADOL 25 MG TREATMENT ARM GENERALLY DISPLAYED INTERMEDIATE RESULTS THAT FELL BETWEEN 50 MG AND PLACEBO ARMS; 21/05/2018 – Avenue Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Phase 3 Data for Intravenous Tramadol in the Management of Postoperative Pain; 21/05/2018 – AVENUE THERAPEUTICS INC – IV TRAMADOL WAS WELL-TOLERATED WITH NO REPORTS OF DRUG-RELATED SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS IN TRIAL; 21/05/2018 – Another cheap, old drug is being freshened up for brand pricing in the US $ATXI; 03/05/2018 – AVENUE THERAPEUTICS INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS TOTALED $15.0 MLN; 21/05/2018 – AVENUE THERAPEUTICS – ANTICIPATE FILING NDA FOR IV TRAMADOL WITH U.S. FDA IN LATE 2019; 28/03/2018 Avenue Therapeutics Receives Notices of Allowance for Patent Applications Covering Methods of Administration for Intravenous Tramadol

Among 14 analysts covering Ebay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Ebay has $4900 highest and $34.5000 lowest target. $43.64’s average target is 12.76% above currents $38.7 stock price. Ebay had 20 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Credit Suisse. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, July 29. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of EBAY in report on Thursday, July 18 with “Neutral” rating. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Barclays Capital. Citigroup maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Thursday, July 18 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, April 24.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity. MURPHY MATTHEW J bought $232,736 worth of stock.

Provise Management Group Llc increased Spdr Series Trust (SDY) stake by 6,167 shares to 180,714 valued at $17.97M in 2019Q1. It also upped Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM) stake by 14,560 shares and now owns 433,429 shares. General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) was raised too.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77 million for 18.97 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kemnay Advisory Services owns 1,325 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cambiar Invsts Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.36M shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 185,000 shares. Allstate holds 0.1% or 95,994 shares. Hs Mgmt Llc reported 3.87M shares. Marathon Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.24% stake. Olstein Ltd Partnership owns 191,000 shares. The Australia-based Platinum Invest Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Baupost Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com Ma holds 9.14% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 29.29 million shares. Cordasco Financial reported 100 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.24% or 651,674 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Mellon holds 9.34M shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Wright Investors Serv Inc reported 0.09% stake. Kingstown Cap Mngmt LP holds 11.43% or 1.50 million shares in its portfolio. Campbell & Com Inv Adviser Lc owns 8,899 shares.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes an intravenous formulation of tramadol HCI principally for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. The company has market cap of $102.67 million. The Company’s product candidate is IV Tramadol for the treatment of post-operative pain. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

