Provise Management Group Has Trimmed Boeing Co (BA) Position by $584,835 as Share Value Declined; Shareholder Pacad Investment LTD Has Lifted Anglogold Ashanti LTD (AU) Holding

Provise Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 27.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc analyzed 1,535 shares as the company's stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,043 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, down from 5,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $200.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $356.53. About 2.74 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500.

Pacad Investment Ltd increased its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU) by 1711.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd bought 29,100 shares as the company's stock rose 47.07% . The institutional investor held 30,800 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $397,000, up from 1,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.93. About 1.99M shares traded. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 96.32% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.32% the S&P500.

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $747.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 84,600 shares to 1,200 shares, valued at $6,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 83,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,721 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $712.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 6,812 shares to 42,893 shares, valued at $4.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valley Natl Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 322,018 shares in the quarter, for a total of 332,616 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch Grp Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hanseatic Ser accumulated 7,110 shares. Jnba Advisors reported 1,219 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank And Tru reported 2,279 shares. First Trust holds 0.57% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 14,865 shares. Tdam Usa Incorporated stated it has 91,115 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.36% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Park Avenue Secs Limited Com reported 2,079 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel accumulated 705 shares. Ftb holds 0.55% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 18,004 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.92% or 487,163 shares. First Utd State Bank holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 822 shares. Sensato Investors Ltd invested 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Schmidt P J Inv Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 10,020 shares. Moreover, Strategic Advisors Ltd has 0.78% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,264 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 38.25 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.