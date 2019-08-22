Provise Management Group Has Lowered Its Amgen (AMGN) Position; ADT Inc. (ADT) Covered By 4 Bulls

Provise Management Group Llc decreased Amgen Inc (AMGN) stake by 3.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Provise Management Group Llc sold 2,021 shares as Amgen Inc (AMGN)’s stock rose 5.93%. The Provise Management Group Llc holds 50,379 shares with $9.57M value, down from 52,400 last quarter. Amgen Inc now has $121.60B valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $202.76. About 590,782 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL HUMIRA SALES $4.71 BLN, UP 14.4 PCT ON REPORTED BASIS; 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY PRALUENT GLOBAL SALES $60 MLN VS $36 MLN; 17/05/2018 – FDA OKS AIMOVIG FOR PREVENTIVE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE IN ADULTS; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.48, REV VIEW $22.61 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly touts some mixed PhIII results for cluster headaches as Amgen, Novartis prep a market-busting move in migraine $LLY $AMGN $NVS $TEVA; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: FDA Accelerated Approval Based on Data From Phase 2 Study; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON AND SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval For Repatha® (Evolocumab) To Prevent Heart Attack And Stroke In Adults With Establ; 29/03/2018 – FDA expands use of Amgen leukemia drug Blincyto to patients with relapse risk

Among 6 analysts covering ADT (NYSE:ADT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. ADT has $12 highest and $700 lowest target. $9.71’s average target is 107.04% above currents $4.69 stock price. ADT had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Imperial Capital maintained ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, March 12. The company was downgraded on Monday, May 13 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 8 by Imperial Capital. See ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) latest ratings:

ADT Inc. provides monitored security, interactive home and business automation, and related monitoring services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $3.47 billion. It offers a set of burglary, video, access control, fire and smoke alarm, and medical alert solutions to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm primarily provides professional monitored security solutions; and interactive home and business automation solutions that are designed to control access, react to movement, and sense carbon monoxide, flooding, and changes in temperature or other environmental conditions, as well as address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Among 9 analysts covering Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Amgen Inc has $234 highest and $20200 lowest target. $218.22’s average target is 7.62% above currents $202.76 stock price. Amgen Inc had 14 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, July 15 report. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 23 by Citigroup. As per Tuesday, August 13, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 16 by Credit Suisse. The rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral” on Monday, August 19. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, August 12. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, February 25.

Provise Management Group Llc increased Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHV) stake by 16,267 shares to 112,840 valued at $6.18M in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr Series Trust (HYMB) stake by 6,775 shares and now owns 23,332 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) was raised too.

