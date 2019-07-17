Provise Management Group Has Lifted Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY) Stake by $2.90 Million; Cambridge Financial Group Cut Its Stake in Fiserv Wisconson (FISV) by $556.16 Million

Cambridge Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Incorporated Wisconson (FISV) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc sold 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,339 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18B, down from 87,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Incorporated Wisconson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $93.82. About 12,503 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500.

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY) by 3038.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 322,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 332,616 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19 million, up from 10,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Valley Natl Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.73. About 13,545 shares traded. Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) has declined 20.39% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VLY News: 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q EPS 12c; 26/03/2018 – Community Valley Bank Buying Southern California Branch from Umpqua Bank; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Expands Energy and Resource Innovation Practice; 23/05/2018 – Golden Valley Bank’s President & CEO, Mark Francis and Tom Lando Awarded Small Business Advocates of the Year; 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – ON MARCH 22, CO EXECUTED FIRST LOAN MODIFICATION AGREEMENT TO ITS AUG 7, 2017 LOAN, SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH SILICON VALLEY BANK – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Middletown Valley Bank, Inc. Increases Dividend By 50%; 03/05/2018 – JETPAY CORP SAYS ON APRIL 30, UNIT ENTERED INTO SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH VALLEY NATIONAL BANK – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – VALLEY NATIONAL 1Q EPS 12C; 12/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Cuyahoga Valley National Park

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $712.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 14,870 shares to 119,311 shares, valued at $5.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 8,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,738 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold VLY shares while 59 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 200.08 million shares or 2.41% more from 195.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock reported 0.02% stake. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 0% or 10,014 shares. 609,036 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 1.25M shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile Comm holds 7,920 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 88,900 shares. Fmr Limited holds 0% or 725,921 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 202,017 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 2.55 million shares. Invesco has 0% invested in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) for 666,331 shares. Tru Of Vermont holds 560 shares. 10,408 were accumulated by Two Sigma Secs Ltd. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd has invested 0.01% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 15.67 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artisan Limited Partnership reported 409,755 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability stated it has 6,442 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Fayez Sarofim & holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 14,444 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of invested in 29,548 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 160,496 shares. Troy Asset Management Limited invested 0.66% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Whitebox Advisors Ltd accumulated 119,751 shares. 55,000 are owned by Pcj Invest Counsel Limited. Artemis Management Llp stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd reported 61,472 shares. Gulf National Bank (Uk) Limited holds 94,312 shares. Park Oh reported 12,216 shares stake. Dsam Prtnrs (London) holds 226,873 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Com accumulated 208 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Williams Jones Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $317.88 million for 28.96 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.