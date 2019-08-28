Provise Management Group Has Lifted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $841,713; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shareholder Mariner Wealth Advisors Cut Position by $6.15 Million

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 44.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 72,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 89,311 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.66 million, down from 161,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.76% or $6.03 during the last trading session, reaching $71.7. About 41.15 million shares traded or 615.68% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 61.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 7,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 19,860 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 12,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $134.49. About 5.69M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Variety: LA Screenings: Disney Media Networks Preps Julio Iglesias Bio-Series; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total Segment Operating Income Before Depreciation And Amortization Of $1; 13/03/2018 – PRO Talks: Doug Creutz on his top media pick, Disney’s content plans and video games; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 25/05/2018 – SALES AT U.S., CANADA FOR DISNEY’S “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” LIKELY TO TOTAL $105 MLN TO $115 MLN THROUGH FOUR-DAY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND – BLOOMBERG; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Studio Entertainment Rev $2.45B

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 13.08 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

