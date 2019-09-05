Provise Management Group Has Decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake; Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP (CLMT) Has 1.38 Sentiment

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP (CLMT) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.80, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 22 funds started new or increased positions, while 16 reduced and sold their holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP. The funds in our database now own: 9.18 million shares, down from 9.20 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 9 Increased: 15 New Position: 7.

Provise Management Group Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 7.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Provise Management Group Llc sold 4,673 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Provise Management Group Llc holds 59,724 shares with $8.35 million value, down from 64,397 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $340.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $128.92. About 868,118 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 29/05/2018 – Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials $JNJ; 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 25/04/2018 – J&J wins appeal to overturn $151 million hip implant verdict; 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct); 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE MEDICAL DEVICES SALES $6,767 MLN VS $6,293 MLN REPORTED LAST YR

The stock increased 2.75% or $0.1022 during the last trading session, reaching $3.8222. About 26,030 shares traded. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (CLMT) has declined 40.38% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CLMT News: 19/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH THE U.S. SEC; 08/03/2018 Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Announces Redemption of all of its 11.5% Senior Secured Notes due 2021; 26/04/2018 – Explosion rocks Calumet Superior, Wisconsin refinery -local media; 08/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP – QTRLY LIMITED PARTNERS’ INTEREST BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS $0.82 PER UNIT; 08/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP – QTRLY SALES $883.8 MLN VS $909.8 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Announces the Acquisition of Biosynthetic Technologies, LLC, Enhancing the Technological Capabilities of the Specialty Products Business; 11/05/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – CALUMET – CO, UNIT CALLED FOR REDEMPTION OF ALL $400 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING 11.5% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2021; 15/05/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP QTRLY SALES $750.5 MLN VS $886.5 MLN; 19/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL CHANGES IN REV

Analysts await Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 222.22% or $0.20 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. CLMT’s profit will be $8.53 million for 8.69 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.62% negative EPS growth.

Knott David M holds 2.21% of its portfolio in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. for 1.55 million shares. Adams Asset Advisors Llc owns 3.53 million shares or 1.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Barnett & Company Inc. has 0.76% invested in the company for 376,100 shares. The Texas-based Linscomb & Williams Inc. has invested 0.04% in the stock. Oakwood Capital Management Llc Ca, a California-based fund reported 28,100 shares.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. The company has market cap of $296.43 million. It operates in three divisions: Specialty Products, Fuel Products, and Oilfield Services. It has a 254.81 P/E ratio. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, petrolatums, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.83’s average target is 16.22% above currents $128.92 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 14 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, August 27 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 17. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $145 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, July 17 report. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, June 21.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.12 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.