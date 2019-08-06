Provise Management Group Has Cut Position in Pfizer (PFE) as Shares Declined; Sio Capital Management Has Trimmed Hill (HRC) Holding as Share Value Rose

Provise Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc sold 7,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 224,153 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.52M, down from 231,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $36.76. About 12.84 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: EMA Accepts Application for Dacomitinib for Same Indication; 30/05/2018 – TNF Cycling in Psoriatic Arthritis Declines for the Second Year in a Row as Newly Approved Agents Such as Pfizer’s Xeljanz and Eli Lilly’s Taltz Claim Their Share of the Switching Population; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS EFFORTS INCLUDE EXPLORING ACCESS TO INTERNATIONAL EPIPEN SUPPLY PFE.N MYL.O; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s Smoking-Cessation Pill Chantix Fails in Adolescent Study; 21/03/2018 – Britain’s use of copycat biotech drugs takes off while U.S. lags; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – REVIEW OF LILLY RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS TREATMENT HAS IDENTIFIED SERIOUS SAFETY RISK OF THROMBOSIS NOT SEEN IN OTHER THERAPIES, ESPECIALLY PFIZER’S XELJANZ; 30/05/2018 – TNF Cycling in Psoriatic Arthritis Declines for the Second Year in a Row as Newly Approved Agents Such as Pfizer’s Xeljanz and; 04/04/2018 – U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency Accept Regulatory Submissions for Review of Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer with EGFR-Activating Mutations; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN TO BUY FROM PFIZER FIRST-IN-CLASS PHASE 2B READY ASSET; 23/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo drops out of bidding for Pfizer consumer unit; Trump policy could hike prices for biosimilars

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hill (HRC) by 60.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 9,682 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, down from 24,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hill for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $102.74. About 179,845 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM RAISES QTRLY DIV; 02/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Expects to Close the Transaction During Hill-Rom’s Fiscal 3Q; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.57-$4.6; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Raises Dividend to 20c; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS – GROETELAARS WILL JOIN CO’S BOARD; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q EPS 42c; 29/05/2018 – Hill-Rom’s Welch Allyn Home® Portfolio Debuts at All Kinney Drugs Locations; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Announces Divestiture Of Third-Party Rental Business; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boyd Watterson Asset Oh owns 73,652 shares for 1.97% of their portfolio. Garland Capital Mgmt owns 151,442 shares or 4.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Amer Registered Advisor has 1.15% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Sandy Spring Fincl Bank has invested 0.35% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Vaughan Nelson Invest Mngmt Lp has 0.02% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 35,250 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0.38% or 2.03M shares in its portfolio. Advisory Service Network Limited Co accumulated 0.5% or 166,885 shares. Burney Com stated it has 194,034 shares. Wright Ser invested in 63,039 shares. Moreover, Woodmont Invest Counsel has 0.59% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Com stated it has 331,688 shares or 2.51% of all its holdings. Creative Planning has 916,721 shares. Legacy Cap Prtnrs has invested 1.42% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.63% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 20.84M shares. Mcmillion Capital Mngmt Incorporated owns 99,643 shares or 2.29% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold HRC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 5.51% less from 56.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 23,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited accumulated 1.08 million shares. 8,804 are owned by Dupont Mgmt. Private Tru Na reported 5,170 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 1.07 million shares. Gradient Investments Lc holds 19 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Sterling Invest Management reported 14,700 shares stake. Systematic Fincl Lp accumulated 13,145 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership has 0.57% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 496,990 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Pcl owns 7,791 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.08% or 35,450 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt, Guernsey-based fund reported 2,326 shares. 1.87M are held by Fmr Limited Co. Select Equity Gru LP stated it has 0% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

