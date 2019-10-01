Provise Management Group Has Cut Its Valero Energy New (VLO) Stake by $531,420; Share Value Declined; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Raised Position

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 37.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 48,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 180,188 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.16 million, up from 131,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.08. About 4.53M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 16/05/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: Half-year Report; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY

Provise Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 17.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc sold 6,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 28,578 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.45 million, down from 34,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $84.69. About 1.56 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Refining Segment Operating Income $922M; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $138M; 22/05/2018 – Valero boosts imports of Venezuelan oil as sanctions loom -data; 27/03/2018 – Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 19/04/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RUNNING AT 10 PERCENT ABOVE CAPACITY; 26/04/2018 – VALERO CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Announces Pricing of Notes Offering; 19/04/2018 – TEXAS CITY SAYS ALL VALERO PERSONNEL ACCOUNTED FOR, NO INJURIES; 20/04/2018 – Valero shuts Texas City gasoline unit as explosion probe begins; 19/04/2018 – EXPLOSION HITS VALERO REFINERY IN TEXAS CITY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $746.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,426 shares to 3,961 shares, valued at $810,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mainstay Mackay Defindtrm Mu (MMD) by 18,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).