Provise Management Group Has Cut Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Stake by $398,402; Dowling & Yahnke Has Cut Its Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $389,840 as Market Value Declined

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 4,873 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 104,273 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43 million, down from 109,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $300.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $70.96. About 11.64 million shares traded or 11.00% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO:’NO PROBLEM’ SACRIFICING VOLUME FOR EARNINGS, RETURNS; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Start Up 25 Upstream Projects Worldwide; 15/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EXPECTS CASH FLOW COULD GROW 90 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Hopes for New York Top Cop With Different View on Climate; 13/03/2018 – Trump says CIA Director Mike Pompeo will replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 08/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Developer to invest $100M in revitalizing former Exxon campus; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in talks for potential U.S. shale gas deal – report; 11/04/2018 – @petenajarian is looking at big oil name $XOM for a comeback in his Fast Pitch; 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video)

Provise Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 7.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc sold 13,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 166,558 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85M, down from 180,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $28.97. About 2.84M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners: Property Has Two Existing Docks, Dredging Infrastructure; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Court Place Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 62,614 shares. Moreover, Richard C Young And Limited has 1.45% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 94,212 shares. A D Beadell Investment Counsel has invested 0.4% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 90,018 are held by Atlantic Union Savings Bank Corporation. Edgestream Prtn LP holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 12,250 shares. Villere St Denis J & Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bontempo Ohly Capital Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 2.33% or 39,833 shares. Boston Prtnrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First Bankshares Sioux Falls holds 9,636 shares or 2.65% of its portfolio. Northside Cap Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 7,011 shares. Ssi Invest Inc reported 6,406 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 1.23% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 353,080 shares. Arcadia Invest Mngmt Mi stated it has 14,798 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Iberiabank stated it has 109,306 shares. Bartlett Com Limited Liability Com has invested 1.05% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Exxon Earnings Surprise To The Upside A Day After Oil Prices Tank – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Exxon Mobil Stock Has a Breakout Opportunity Here – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “New Orleans May Face Daunting Tropical Storm, More Flooding This Week – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why Exxon and Chevron Sank After Reporting Q2 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 885 shares to 1,315 shares, valued at $750,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 7,403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,029 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Finance Service Lc accumulated 11,757 shares. Moors And Cabot holds 635,286 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Cypress Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 30,227 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Umb Bancorp N A Mo holds 0.05% or 58,175 shares in its portfolio. Grand Jean Management Inc stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). 16,000 were reported by Howland Ltd Company. Westwood Management Il holds 0.03% or 7,484 shares. Cypress Gp, a Florida-based fund reported 43,699 shares. Butensky And Cohen Fincl Security holds 1.25% or 59,280 shares in its portfolio. 18,898 were accumulated by South Street Lc. L And S Advsr stated it has 96,066 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. 2,999 were reported by Hudock Cap Gru Ltd Liability Company. 17,358 are owned by Stock Yards National Bank. Hightower Trust Lta holds 656,390 shares. 11.75M were reported by Chickasaw Capital Management Ltd Llc.

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $712.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 6,812 shares to 42,893 shares, valued at $4.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW) by 18,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,402 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Doubling Down On Enterprise Products Partners – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Fed Frenzy On Wall Street – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “15 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Presents At Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Energy Credit Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enterprise Product Partners: Weighing The Costs – Enterprise Products Partners LP (NYSE:EPD) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.