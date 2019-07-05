Provise Management Group Has Boosted United Technologies (UTX) Stake by $619,520 as Shares Rose; As Cdw (CDW) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Makaira Partners Trimmed Holding

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 8.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 4,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,981 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.73 million, up from 55,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $131.31. About 2.29M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: $50M ONE-TIME PRATT COSTS IN 1Q RELATED TO SEAL ISSUE; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52; 23/05/2018 – United Tech to invest $15 billion in U.S. over next five years; 12/04/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 30/04/2018 – UTC Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend; 20/03/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY SAID TO SHIP SPARE ENGINES FOR GROUNDED INDIGO JETS WITHIN 40 DAYS – ET NOW CITING AGENCIES; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates United Technologies’ Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Joins Loeb to Push Three-Way Split at United Technologies; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SAYS DISAGREES WITH SEVERAL OF ASSERTIONS CONTAINED IN THIRD POINT LETTER

Makaira Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Makaira Partners Llc sold 26,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.28M shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.68M, down from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Makaira Partners Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $112.9. About 173,377 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 32.88% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.45% the S&P500.

More notable recent CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CDW (CDW) Surpasses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: CDW, Bristol-Myers, Celgene, PepsiCo and Northrop – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is CDW (CDW) Down 4.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CDW (CDW) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Rent-A-Center, Comcast, Group 1 Automotive, CDW and Target – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Analysts await CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.45 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.35 per share. CDW’s profit will be $210.22 million for 19.47 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by CDW Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 9,854 shares. Advisory Rech Inc holds 0.06% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) or 33,553 shares. Td Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 9,470 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 665,620 shares. Kames Capital Public Limited Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 155,737 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt has 621,586 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 51,143 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 146,950 shares. Natixis Advsr LP holds 0.12% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) or 139,133 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt invested in 0% or 4 shares. Tributary Capital Management Lc has invested 0.14% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). 55,971 were accumulated by Westpac Bk. Natixis holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 80,067 shares. Moller Services has invested 0.3% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Asset One has 0.06% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 118,690 shares.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $8.96 million activity. ROTHER CHRISTINA V. sold $360,800 worth of stock or 4,000 shares. 20,013 shares were sold by ALESIO STEVEN W, worth $1.79 million on Friday, February 8. 10,000 shares valued at $894,930 were sold by ECKROTE DOUGLAS E on Friday, February 8. On Tuesday, February 12 Richards Thomas E sold $1.49M worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) or 16,216 shares.

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $712.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 8,225 shares to 26,738 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,175 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. Shares for $104,916 were sold by Bailey Robert J. on Tuesday, February 5. Amato Elizabeth B sold 10,089 shares worth $1.25M.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” on June 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Collins Aerospace joins Sikorsky in revolutionizing approach to autonomous flight with new fly-by-wire technology – PRNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Deere, Dunkinâ€™, Fortinet, Occidental, Splunk, Spotify, UTC and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Aerospace And Defense Merger Monday – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Key Takeaways From General Electric at the Paris Air Show – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 28, 2019.