Provise Management Group Has Boosted Its Cvs Health (CVS) Stake by $605,366; 3M Company (MMM) Stock Declined While Parnassus Investments Trimmed Stake

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 0.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 1,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 3.52M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $731.75M, down from 3.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $155.85. About 4.12 million shares traded or 40.48% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q EPS 98C; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic Al Software Platform; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey); 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice President, Finance

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 13.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 11,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 95,727 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.16M, up from 84,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $60.24. About 8.94 million shares traded or 4.48% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 19/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Year Three of Be The First, Its $50 Million Initiative To Help Deliver a Tobacco-Free Generation; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: Could Lower CVS Ratings if There Are Delays in Reducing Leverage; 02/05/2018 – CVS CONFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Ohio to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Recognized By DiversityInc as Top 50 Company for Diversity For Second Year in a Row; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly CFO to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Citing PBM Concerns, Crawford Urges Review of CVS/Aetna Merger; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve drugstore’s acquisition of health insurer; 13/03/2018 – The CVS-Aetna deal marked the beginning of a wave of health-care deals, including Albertsons’s proposed acquisition Rite Aid and Cigna’s plan to buy Express Scripts; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve merger

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. 4,000 shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J, worth $233,080. Another trade for 1,900 shares valued at $101,821 was made by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci Invs holds 0.72% or 2.37M shares in its portfolio. Front Barnett Assocs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 30,757 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Lc Pa has 5,844 shares. 53,005 were accumulated by Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc. Cypress Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.12% or 12,035 shares in its portfolio. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.21% or 8,460 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Secs Limited holds 93,580 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.2% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 3.03M shares. Curbstone Management has 24,840 shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt Company accumulated 811,883 shares or 1.06% of the stock. Fort LP holds 5,836 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cadence Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 20,417 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Fiduciary Tru holds 249,238 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Acg Wealth accumulated 10,116 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.79% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $712.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 5,063 shares to 129,360 shares, valued at $9.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,274 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oarsman Capital, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 1,936 shares. Prudential has 0.19% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 553,158 shares. Alethea Capital Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 3,500 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Service Inc reported 19,562 shares. Trust Of Oklahoma invested in 8,283 shares or 0% of the stock. 2,056 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc. Duff Phelps Mgmt reported 6,115 shares stake. Becker Capital reported 66,941 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. First Personal, North Carolina-based fund reported 4,477 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 0.1% stake. Wills Finance Gru invested 1.95% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). New England Research & Mngmt reported 5,895 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mngmt Limited has invested 0.2% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Brave Asset Management Inc reported 9,036 shares stake. Decatur Management Inc reported 41,781 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.04 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.