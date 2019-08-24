Provise Management Group Has Boosted Holding in United Technologies (UTX) as Valuation Declined; As Mplx LP (MPLX) Valuation Declined, Eagle Global Advisors Lowered Its Stake

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 8.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 4,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 59,981 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.73M, up from 55,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $123.42. About 3.33M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 26/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC approves single-year rate plan for Avista customers; 19/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO Eyes Exit After Rockwell Integration; 26/04/2018 – Airbus heads for dogfight with UTC over CSeries costs; 23/05/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Announces Significant Investment in West Palm Beach Facility; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United Tech expects to meet rising Airbus production schedule; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON (29/18); 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO IMPACT ON CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY AND OTIS BUSINESSES IN CHINA DUE TO POTENTIAL TARIFFS – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 129,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The hedge fund held 1.25 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.11 million, down from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $27.33. About 2.60 million shares traded or 6.11% up from the average. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 16/03/2018 – MPLX Responds to FERC Announcement; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Rev $1.42B; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE VIEW; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO ISSUE AND SELL COMMON UNITS REPRESENTING LIMITED PARTNER INTERESTS IN PARTNERSHIP OF UP TO $1.74 BLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ MPLX LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPLX); 16/03/2018 – MPLX LP – PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS FERC REVISIONS TO HAVE A DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP Raises Dividend to 61.75c; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ON MARCH 13, CO, GENERAL PARTNER ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cnx Midstream Partners Lp by 700,872 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $15.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 5,534 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,143 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MPLX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 227.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.16 million activity. Another trade for 36,630 shares valued at $998,534 was made by SANDMAN DAN D on Wednesday, August 7. $488,646 worth of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) was bought by Peiffer Garry L..

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $712.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 14,870 shares to 119,311 shares, valued at $5.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,354 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.