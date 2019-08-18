Provise Management Group Decreased Stake in Sanofi (SNY) by $654,280 as Stock Value Declined; First Financial Bank – Trust Division Continues to Hold Stake in At&T (T)

Provise Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 11.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc sold 14,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 119,311 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28 million, down from 134,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $42.02. About 976,456 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the American Academy of Neurology 2018 Annual Meeting; 14/03/2018 – PRICED: SANOFI EU8B 6-PART BOND SALE; 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: REGENERON, SANOFI REPORT POSITIVE DUPIXENT RESULTS; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi’s Dupixent Drug Meets Endpoints for Atopic Dermatitis Treatment; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Advent International closes in on deal for Sanofi’s generics unit – FT; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – CO, AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ENTERED MANUFACTURING SERVICES AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR SUPPLY OF PATISIRAN DRUG SUBSTANCE BY AGILENT; 07/03/2018 – Sanofi: Filing of the 2017 U.S. Form 20-F and French « Document de Référence » containing the Annual Financial Report; 27/04/2018 – Sanofi: First-quarter 2018 Business EPS up 1.4% at CER; 19/04/2018 – SANOFI SAYS DENGUE CONTINUES TO REPRESENT A SIGNIFICANT PUBLIC HEALTH CHALLENGE; 29/03/2018 – Sanofi: Ablynx Takeover Approved by Belgium’s Marker Regulator

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 10,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 189,102 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 178,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 26.93M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 02/04/2018 – CRN: AT&T’s Move Toward White Box Switches Signals Faster Innovation For Partners; 22/03/2018 – Future of TV in balance as AT&T, Time Warner plead merger case; 10/05/2018 – AT&T deal with Cohen specified providing advice on Time Warner merger -Post; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T, TIME WARNER INC SAW U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ANTITRUST LAWSUIT COMING, WERE PREPARED TO LITIGATE; 08/05/2018 – AT&T says it hired firm linked to Cohen for advice on Trump; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen as Consultant a `Big Mistake’; 20/03/2018 – Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said Sprint and T-Mobile will have “a tough hill to climb” to get their $26 billion merger approved by regulators; 20/03/2018 – Start of AT&T-Time Warner trial delayed until Thursday due to bad weather

More notable recent Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/26/2019: EHTH, CUR, VSTM, SNY, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sanofi in-licenses Verastem’s duvelisib in certain markets – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Is Collapsing Today – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “35 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Company News For Jul 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $712.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 17,927 shares to 70,550 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 4,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,981 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Industry Leaders With Ultra-High Dividends – The Motley Fool” on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Did The Chemours Company’s (NYSE:CC) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: Maximum Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: Why A Buyback Makes Perfect Sense – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: A Look At The 2 Key Metrics – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.