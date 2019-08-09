Provise Management Group Decreased Its Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stake by $388,325 as Shares Rose; Salient Capital Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding in Gaslog LTD (GLOG) as Stock Declined

Provise Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 26.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc sold 7,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 22,175 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 30,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.9. About 3.55M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET REV; 07/03/2018 – Mondelez Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop; 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Gaslog Ltd (GLOG) by 159.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 94,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% . The institutional investor held 153,404 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, up from 59,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gaslog Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $996.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $12.26. About 188,317 shares traded. GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has declined 14.04% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOG News: 30/05/2018 – GASLOG SIGNS 7-YR CENTRICA CHARTER, ORDERS NEWBUILD AT SAMSUNG; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHARE $0.01, EST. EPS $0.07; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – OPTIONALITY ALLOWS, INSTEAD OF HN 2262, EITHER HN 2212 OR HN 2274 TO BE DELIVERED INTO CHARTER; 12/03/2018 – GASLOG ORDERS A NEWBUILD LNG CARRIER FROM SAMSUNG HEAVY; 12/03/2018 – GasLog Orders a Newbuild LNG Carrier From Samsung Heavy Industries; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – CO AND CENTRICA SEPARATELY AGREED OPTIONALITY IN RELATION TO ACTUAL VESSEL TO BE DELIVERED INTO CHARTER; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG – PARTNERSHIP BELIEVES ACQUISITION WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER UNIT; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – RATE OF HIRE FOR CHARTER IS BROADLY IN LINE WITH MID-CYCLE RATES; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG 1Q REV. $77.1M; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG BOOSTS QUARTER DIVIDEND TO 15C/SHR, FROM 14C, EST. 15C

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $712.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (HYMB) by 6,775 shares to 23,332 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 17,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,892 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.40 million activity.