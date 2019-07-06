Provise Management Group Decreased Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $664,524; Shares Rose; Davidson Investment Advisors Holds Position in Citigroup (C)

Provise Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc sold 3,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,468 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31 million, down from 41,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $939.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple $1.8 bln tax arrears payment eases pressure on Ireland- Bloomberg; 27/03/2018 – Apple hosted a Tuesday event at Chicago’s Lane Tech College Prep High School; 17/05/2018 – ADM HAD A ‘FANTASTIC APRIL,’ FEELS CAN MANAGE THROUGH CHINA’S THREATENED TARIFFS ON U.S. SOY IMPORTS -CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 14/03/2018 – Analyst: Apple and America’s big internet companies have no reason to fear a Trump trade war with China; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business, Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles, and meet the women of cryptocurrency; 25/05/2018 – Samsung has previously paid Apple $399 million to compensate for the infringement of some of the patents at issue in the case; 27/04/2018 – Details are trickling out about Apple’s reported interest in smart glasses; 22/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Plans Apple Pay Credit Card; 30/04/2018 – The new focus on health may make Fitbit and Google stronger competitors against Apple whose smartwatch has continued to grow rapidly; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway will make about $700 million annually on Apple’s dividend alone

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 13.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors bought 14,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,357 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.74M, up from 109,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $71.4. About 7.82M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/03/2018 – CITI RESPONDS TO QUESTIONS ABOUT CORBAT’S MEETING WITH KUSHNER; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup Appoints Della Pietra to Run Its Non-Core Assets Arm; 15/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.58 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.60 PCT AT JANUARY END; 04/04/2018 – IBS SAYS CITI, RENAISSANCE CAPITAL ACT AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS, SOVA CAPITAL ACTS AS JOINT BOOKRUNNER, ALFA-BANK AS RETAIL MANAGER; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Credit Reserve Release $36M; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 08/05/2018 – Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions Announces New Leadership for North America Commercial Cards and Trade; 18/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: US gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 27/04/2018 – Cboe, market makers targeted in VIX manipulation lawsuit; 12/04/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES JPMORGAN’S KOJIMA TO HEAD JAPAN CASH MANAGEMENT

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17B and $954.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12,053 shares to 391,648 shares, valued at $46.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,246 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oarsman Cap invested in 63,883 shares or 1.89% of the stock. Timber Creek Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 40 shares or 0% of the stock. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt owns 22,365 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. First Personal Fincl Svcs has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.44% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 88,740 shares. Shikiar Asset Management Incorporated holds 2.95% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 113,307 shares. The New York-based Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Avalon Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 12,023 shares. Hl Serv Ltd Com holds 0.11% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 111,081 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 20,195 shares. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Ltd accumulated 4,017 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Stock Yards Bancorp And reported 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Company holds 0.57% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 193,163 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 1.77M shares for 0.54% of their portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Another trade for 5,420 shares valued at $348,343 was made by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup: Rate Cuts Might Not Have Much Impact – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “2019 Fed CCAR Gift to Warren Buffett: Dividend Hikes and Buybacks Galore for All Major Banks – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Camber Energy Provides Final Agreements Related to its Preferred C Shareholder to the NYSE American in Connection with its Planned Acquisition of Lineal Star Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $712.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 3,050 shares to 16,965 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM) by 14,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 433,429 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BBY, AAPL, HAL – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Monday Apple Rumors: What Can We Expect From the 2020 iPhone – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wednesday Apple Rumors: 2019 iPhone Wonâ€™t Use Quantum Dot Camera – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/27/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, SBGI, FB, ACN – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Ceasefire: Tariff Tailwind Injects Early Euphoria, With New Record Highs In Sight – Benzinga” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of Hawaii, Hawaii-based fund reported 81,471 shares. Security Bankshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 3.09% stake. Lpl Financial Lc holds 1.01% or 2.33M shares. The -based Bonness Inc has invested 1.69% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stoneridge Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability has 2.68% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 47,999 shares. Associated Banc holds 2.95% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 269,837 shares. Heritage Mgmt holds 3.26% or 287,871 shares. Riverpark Advsr Lc holds 78,215 shares or 6.45% of its portfolio. Guinness Asset Mngmt reported 41 shares. Cheviot Value Management Ltd Com owns 32,663 shares. Stonehearth Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 5,144 shares. Montag Caldwell Lc accumulated 359,056 shares. Old Point Trust & Financial Svcs N A invested in 1.39% or 14,049 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has 3,908 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wade G W Inc has 181,230 shares for 3.25% of their portfolio.