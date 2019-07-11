Provise Management Group Cut Its Facebook (FB) Stake by $627,480; Valuation Rose; Jolley Asset Management Lowered Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $319,166 as Stock Rose

Provise Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc sold 3,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,279 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71M, down from 20,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $574.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $202.73. About 20.57M shares traded or 20.67% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 30/05/2018 – Facebook is facing heightened scrutiny after widespread reports of abuse on its platform, including foreign election meddling and difficult-to-detect hate speech; 14/05/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook Takes Jab at Facebook Ad Model (Video); 26/03/2018 – So far, though, advertisers aren’t planning to pull money off Facebook; 12/04/2018 – Evening Express: Exclusive: Kingsford Stadium objectors created fake spokesman and Facebook page; 01/05/2018 – Facebook Asks App Makers to Stake Bets on Oculus, Messenger; 28/03/2018 – Apple seeks to take advantage of Facebook’s woes; 28/03/2018 – Elon Musk deleted both SpaceX and Tesla’s Facebook pages because Facebook gives him “the willies.” via @CNBCMakeIt; 10/04/2018 – LIVE: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 14/05/2018 – Full transcript: Former Facebook ad targeting boss Antonio García-Martínez on Too Embarrassed to Ask His book “Chaos Monkeys” will be out in paperback this summer

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 6,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,797 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, down from 105,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $57.13. About 16.70M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $712.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 21,090 shares to 32,195 shares, valued at $680,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 10,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,768 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. Stretch Colin sold $124,035 worth of stock or 750 shares. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 was made by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31. $7.97M worth of stock was sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.38 billion for 26.68 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.04 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.