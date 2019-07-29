Provise Management Group Cut Its Facebook (FB) Holding by $627,480; Stock Rose; Jackson Square Partners Has Lowered Mercadolibre Com Stk (MELI) Position by $18.77 Million

Provise Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc sold 3,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,279 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, down from 20,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $570.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43M shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/05/2018 – FB, DIS: .@CassidyHubbarth discusses the ESPN partnership with Facebook’s Global Strategy and & Investment Lead Adam Berger: FB Anthology combines culture, community and relevance; 22/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-A question of trust; 25/04/2018 – Facebook controversy raises wrong questions; 06/04/2018 – The manwho took on Facebook andwon; 23/04/2018 – Cambridge academic defends role in Facebook data scandal; 29/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – BUILT POLLING TRACKER FOR EVERY KEY STATE, PROVIDED DASHBOARDS FOR 2016 CAMPAIGN, INCLUDING GROUP THAT PLANNED CANDIDATE’S TRAVEL AGENDA; 23/03/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: Bipartisan E&C Leaders Send Formal Invitation to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 22/03/2018 – CNBC: EXCLUSIVE: Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg will join @JBoorstin for a live interview today on…; 03/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG TELLS REUTERS IN INTERVIEW COMPANY HAS PUT IN PLACE MOST PRIVACY TOOLS REQUIRED BY NEW EU LAW; 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Facebook’s `suggested friends’ feature is boon to terrorists: study

Jackson Square Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc Com Stk (MELI) by 16.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc sold 37,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 182,965 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.90M, down from 219,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $654.71. About 397,641 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Management Buys New 1.8% Position in MercadoLibre; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Adds MercadoLibre, Cuts Samsung; 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment; 07/03/2018 MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 8

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $1.04 million activity. The insider Cox Christopher K sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000. Wehner David M. also sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Architects Incorporated invested in 1.43% or 4,922 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 1.47% or 8.06 million shares in its portfolio. Hartford Fin Mgmt reported 0.42% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 533,771 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett Co Limited Liability Co reported 0.11% stake. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp owns 175,300 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Park Oh invested 1.89% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1,235 are owned by Windsor Capital Management Ltd Liability Com. Mengis Cap Mgmt has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pathstone Family Office Limited Com reported 5,174 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Howe & Rusling owns 44,177 shares. 14.22 million are held by Jennison Associates Lc. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Limited holds 2.92% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 94,257 shares. Moreover, Argent Mgmt Ltd Company has 1.88% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 307,561 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook Earnings: What to Watch – Nasdaq” on July 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Cramer To Facebook: Forget About Libra, Acquire Square – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Facebook Reports Big Q2 Earnings Beat, DAUs Up To 1.59B – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook’s (FB) Libra Faces Intense Scrutiny From Regulators – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Facebook – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.54B for 25.74 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $712.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 5,512 shares to 177,549 shares, valued at $12.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 13,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW).

More notable recent MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “PayPal Makes a Big International Move With Xoom – Motley Fool” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why I Own MercadoLibre Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on March 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MercadoLibre, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Walmart Is More of a Threat to Amazon Stock Than You Might Think – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 212.00% or $0.53 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. MELI’s profit will be $13.92 million for 584.56 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Art Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.19% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 6,161 shares. Moreover, Maplelane Cap Llc has 0.64% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 45,001 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.19% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Cwm Ltd Com accumulated 10 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Liability, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17,235 shares. Shelton Cap stated it has 0.02% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Sandler Cap invested in 4,180 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Fisher Asset Management Ltd owns 2,315 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bluemar Management stated it has 5,175 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Prince Street Management Lc holds 13.82% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) or 66,400 shares. Sei Co holds 0.12% or 72,004 shares. 631 are owned by Wagner Bowman Mgmt. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Rech holds 0% or 1,000 shares. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 1,505 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Co holds 0.04% or 10,672 shares in its portfolio.

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97B and $18.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wix.Com Ltd Com Ils0.01 (NASDAQ:WIX) by 715,411 shares to 1.63M shares, valued at $196.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ihs Markit Ltd Com by 16,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Redfin Corp Com.