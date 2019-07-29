Provise Management Group Boosted Its United Technologies (UTX) Position by $619,520; Yum Brands (YUM) Stock Rose While Vanguard Group Trimmed Stake

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 8.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 4,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,981 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.73 million, up from 55,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $135.72. About 532,157 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.07, REV VIEW $63.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Investors demand more changes at Thyssenkrupp ahead of review; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Near-Term Goal of Women Holding at Least 30% of Senior Roles; 30/05/2018 – OTIS SAYS AWARDED CONTRACT FOR INSTALLATION OF 171 ESCALATORS AND MOVING WALKWAYS, WITH A 15-YEAR MAINTENANCE CONTRACT AND “MID-LIFE” RENOVATIONS; 11/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference May 22; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY OTIS NEW EQUIPMENT ORDERS WERE DOWN 4 PERCENT ORGANICALLY VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS EXPECT A FULL REVIEW OF THE UTC PORTFOLIO TO BE COMPLETED IN 2018; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY; 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Lawmakers to Require FCC, FERC Meetings

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 0.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 92,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 23.00 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 billion, down from 23.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $113.92. About 130,702 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 23/03/2018 – Yum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu Item; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS AVERAGE ANNUAL CAPEX BY 2021 OF ABOUT 40 MLN EUROS; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. YUM’s profit will be $266.20M for 32.74 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $2.90 million activity. Gibbs David W had sold 19,436 shares worth $1.83M on Friday, February 8. Domier Tanya L bought $249,888 worth of stock.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) by 55,976 shares to 2.65M shares, valued at $719.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (NASDAQ:EIGI) by 251,589 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.70M shares, and has risen its stake in Rmr Group Inc.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.35 million activity. The insider Amato Elizabeth B sold 10,089 shares worth $1.25M. $1.15 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares were sold by Dumais Michael R.

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $712.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 8,225 shares to 26,738 shares, valued at $1.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,724 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.