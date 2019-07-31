Provident Trust Co Stake in Visa (V) Has Increased as Stock Value Rose; Koppers Holdings (KOP) Holder Schneider Capital Management Boosted Position

Provident Trust Co increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co bought 18,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.90M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296.45 million, up from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $178. About 6.63 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 50,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 488,951 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70M, up from 438,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $563.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $27.3. About 129,689 shares traded or 21.50% up from the average. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 22.48% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 07/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 Koppers Acquires Cox Industrial To Create Leading Utility Pole And Wood Treatment Producer; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.05-Adj EPS $4.25; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Capex $60M-$70M; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS, ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE $0.15 TO $0.20 IN EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS) IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Unit to Buy Industrial Unit of Cox Industries for $200 Million; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL TO CREATE LEADING UTILITY POLE,; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Deal Contributing 15c-20c in 2018 EPS; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS – NEW SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY WILL INCLUDE SECURED TERM LOAN OF $100 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5,050 shares to 512,519 shares, valued at $31.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scorpio Tankers Inc by 7.76 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 912,243 shares, and cut its stake in Homestreet Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.