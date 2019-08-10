Provident Trust Co Raised Its Holding in Pnc Financial Svs Grp (PNC) as Stock Rose; Lenox Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Simon Property Group (SPG) Holding by $325,780

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) by 4589.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 1,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 1,829 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333,000, up from 39 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Simon Property Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $154.95. About 1.20 million shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 18/05/2018 – Simon Announces New Customer Service Initiatives To Elevate The Shopper Experience; 19/03/2018 – France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 05/03/2018 SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 17/05/2018 – Simon To Open Seven UNTUCKit Stores At Key U.S. Locations In 2018; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Says Juster to Retire at Year End; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY SPG.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $11.95 TO $12.05; 30/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS AT MILKEN CONFERENCE; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of JPMCC 2013-LC11; 19/03/2018 – S&P Affirms All Ratings on Simon Property Group, Including ‘A’ Corporate Credit Rating; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Portfolio Net Operating Income Rose 4.8%

Provident Trust Co increased its stake in Pnc Financial Svs Grp (PNC) by 14.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co bought 193,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 1.55 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.77M, up from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Pnc Financial Svs Grp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $132.34. About 2.02 million shares traded or 15.13% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 19/04/2018 – DJ PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNC); 24/05/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 07/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: Beefing up the Promise: A big donation from PNC Foundation bodes well; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $92M, EST. $133.8M; 03/04/2018 – Spring: Hope’s Eternal For Small And Mid-Size Business Owners; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and Al Capital as strategic investors; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 17/04/2018 – InvestConsultant: PNC Bank snaps up BNY Mellon’s wealth chief; 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17 million and $320.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 17,713 shares to 321 shares, valued at $10,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perspecta Inc by 38,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39 shares, and cut its stake in 3 Mth T.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Company Mn owns 970,995 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Bridgecreek Invest Ltd reported 26,570 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors accumulated 0.43% or 57,544 shares. Stevens LP holds 0.77% or 98,871 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Llc holds 3,728 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Hudson Valley Investment Advsr Inc Adv, a New York-based fund reported 3,995 shares. 34,722 were accumulated by Btc Cap Mgmt. Farmers & Merchants Invests holds 641 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pitcairn reported 1,180 shares. Fdx Advsrs invested in 0.07% or 9,076 shares. American Century Companies stated it has 227,213 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Resolution Limited accumulated 1.23 million shares. Hgk Asset Incorporated reported 33,411 shares. The Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Management LP has invested 0.01% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Chevy Chase Inc has 258,050 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio.

