Provident Trust Co Position in Apple Computer (AAPL) Has Trimmed as Stock Rose; Luminus Management Trimmed Its Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 43.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 523,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 679,638 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $153.85M, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.77B market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $221.34. About 497,210 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500.

Provident Trust Co decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 29.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co sold 2,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 6,835 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35M, down from 9,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $994.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $220.02. About 11.74M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – APPLE CEO TIM COOK NOW ON STAGE TO KICK OFF ANNOUNCEMENT; 12/05/2018 – Apple invests in ‘green’ metal; 07/05/2018 – Buffett: ‘I don’t have to do a thing’ to own more of Apple; 15/05/2018 – Investors Cut Apple Holdings by Most Since at Least 2008; 24/04/2018 – Urban Armor Gear to Launch New Plasma Case for Apple iPad and iPad Pro Exclusively at Best Buy; 23/03/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO TARGET SCHOOLS WITH NEW IPAD, EDUCATION APPS; 17/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium…; 21/03/2018 – T&G GLOBAL LTD TGG.NZ – TODAY ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF ITS SMALL FORMAT POUCH ASSETS IN NELSON TO NZ APPLE PRODUCTS LIMITED; 19/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chips Sink, Apple Shifts iPhone Plans, Amazon’s in Prime Time — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Apple Pencil support for new iPad confirmed. #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.44 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Provident Trust Co, which manages about $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Charles Cp New Com (NYSE:SCHW) by 232,547 shares to 4.31 million shares, valued at $173.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 8,559 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Financial Svs Grp (NYSE:PNC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Com stated it has 4,699 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. California-based Litman Gregory Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Harvey Invest Co Llc invested in 3,441 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Artemis Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Community And, Kentucky-based fund reported 140,621 shares. White Pine Investment owns 25,356 shares for 2.37% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Ltd Co reported 1.72% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bourgeon Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 18,946 shares or 2.18% of its portfolio. Osborne Prns Cap Ltd invested in 3.39% or 89,463 shares. Westend Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 174,143 shares. Noven Inc reported 0.51% stake. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 23,966 shares. Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp holds 2.25 million shares. 8,047 were reported by Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc. Arete Wealth Lc owns 40,122 shares or 1.54% of their US portfolio.

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $4.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc (NYSE:OAS) by 669,189 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $5.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 26,028 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,844 shares, and has risen its stake in Chemours Co/The.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 8.01M shares. Maryland-based Heritage Investors Management Corp has invested 0.75% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Walter & Keenan Consulting Mi Adv reported 2,315 shares. 26,686 are held by Mackenzie Fin Corporation. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt invested in 17,780 shares. Moreover, Arcadia Invest Mgmt Mi has 1.56% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 2,112 are held by American National Registered Advisor. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com Pa has invested 0.11% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Prelude Management Ltd Liability Company owns 593 shares. The New Jersey-based Harding Loevner LP has invested 0% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Johnson Grp Inc Inc invested in 0.02% or 1,087 shares. Assetmark holds 0% or 142 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Com stated it has 113,867 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Csat Invest Advisory LP holds 346 shares. Farmers Trust owns 15,067 shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.